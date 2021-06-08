Tuesday, June 8, 2021
CommunityCommunity News

County Moves to Yellow Tier in Advance of June 15 Reopening

Source: County of San Diego

By Managing Editor

After registering a case rate of less than two COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks, San Diego County will move to the Yellow Tier of the state’s reopening framework beginning Wednesday, June 9.

As of today, the County’s new adjusted case rate is 1.2 cases per 100,000 people after declining to a case rate of 1.7 cases last week. The Yellow Tier means there is minimal spread of COVID-19 in the region.

- Advertisement -

Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer said, “You did it, San Diegans. You have followed the public health guidance and got vaccinated when the vaccine became available to you. These actions have resulted in a significant drop in COVID-19 cases in the region. Now we need San Diegans to continue getting vaccinated so that we can get closer to herd immunity, and that includes second doses for those who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.”

When the tier change goes into effect, local businesses can expand operations to levels not seen in over a year, and one week before the state’s tier system disappears. Here’s a complete list of activities allowed under the Yellow Tier.

- Advertisement -

In Coronado, authorized events associated with the Fourth of July Celebration as well as all previously approved 2021 major special events are to go on as planned. State public health officials announced the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions June 15 with no restrictions on capacity for outdoor settings. For outdoor “mega-events,” such as parades, the state recommends attendees be fully vaccinated, obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending the event, or wear a face covering. The City Council last week approved allowing the parade, rough water swim and Crown City Classic run to be held Saturday, July 3, and the fireworks display and Navy parachute demonstration on the Fourth of July. More details and a list of frequently asked questions is being developed.

“Vaccinations continue to be an important tool in ending the pandemic and ensuring full economic reopening,” Wooten said. To get vaccinated, visit myturn.ca.gov.

When the tier system ends in California, capacity and distancing restrictions will be lifted for most businesses and activities in the state. Further guidance is expected from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) prior to June 15. Vaccination or negative test requirements will continue for large-scale indoor and outdoor events through at least October 1.

Current information from the CDPH states:

  • For fully vaccinated persons, face coverings are not required outdoors except when attending crowded outdoor events, such as live performances, parades, fairs, festivals, sports events, or other similar settings.
  • For unvaccinated persons, face coverings are required outdoors any time six feet physical distancing cannot be maintained, including when attending crowded outdoor events as in #1 above.

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

Spreckels Center to Reopen in Alliance with State and County Reopening

After more than a year of closed doors, the John D. Spreckels Center will provide a soft reopening on Wednesday, June 16, providing that...
Read more
Community News

White Shark Tagging at Coronado Beach – June 9

The next Coronado White Shark Tagging Event 920 Ocean Boulevard, Main Lifeguard Tower, Central Beach Wednesday, June 9th begins at 9am, ends at approximately 2pm. As always,...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Vaccination Site at Community Center to Close

The City and Sharp Coronado Hospital opened a vaccination site at the Coronado Community Center in January. Since then, more than 50,000 doses of...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Griffin Funding Opens New Mortgage Branch in Coronado

Griffin Funding, a San Diego-based mortgage company is now bringing its services to Coronado. Griffin Funding is known for its diverse home loan options...
Read more
Community News

White Shark Tagging at Coronado Beach – June 9

The next Coronado White Shark Tagging Event 920 Ocean Boulevard, Main Lifeguard Tower, Central Beach Wednesday, June 9th begins at 9am, ends at approximately 2pm. As always,...
Read more
Sports

2021 Crown City Classic Race Set for Independence Day Weekend

During Coronado’s annual 4th of July Weekend celebration, more than 2,000 runners will hit the pavement at the 48th annual Crown City Classic on Saturday,...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.