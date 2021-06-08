County Moves to Yellow Tier in Advance of June 15 Reopening

After registering a case rate of less than two COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks, San Diego County will move to the Yellow Tier of the state’s reopening framework beginning Wednesday, June 9.

As of today, the County’s new adjusted case rate is 1.2 cases per 100,000 people after declining to a case rate of 1.7 cases last week. The Yellow Tier means there is minimal spread of COVID-19 in the region.

Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer said, “You did it, San Diegans. You have followed the public health guidance and got vaccinated when the vaccine became available to you. These actions have resulted in a significant drop in COVID-19 cases in the region. Now we need San Diegans to continue getting vaccinated so that we can get closer to herd immunity, and that includes second doses for those who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.”

When the tier change goes into effect, local businesses can expand operations to levels not seen in over a year, and one week before the state’s tier system disappears. Here’s a complete list of activities allowed under the Yellow Tier.

In Coronado, authorized events associated with the Fourth of July Celebration as well as all previously approved 2021 major special events are to go on as planned. State public health officials announced the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions June 15 with no restrictions on capacity for outdoor settings. For outdoor “mega-events,” such as parades, the state recommends attendees be fully vaccinated, obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending the event, or wear a face covering. The City Council last week approved allowing the parade, rough water swim and Crown City Classic run to be held Saturday, July 3, and the fireworks display and Navy parachute demonstration on the Fourth of July. More details and a list of frequently asked questions is being developed.

“Vaccinations continue to be an important tool in ending the pandemic and ensuring full economic reopening,” Wooten said. To get vaccinated, visit myturn.ca.gov.

When the tier system ends in California, capacity and distancing restrictions will be lifted for most businesses and activities in the state. Further guidance is expected from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) prior to June 15. Vaccination or negative test requirements will continue for large-scale indoor and outdoor events through at least October 1.

Current information from the CDPH states: