Friday, June 4, 2021
City of Coronado

City of Coronado Settles Lawsuit Regarding Airport Land Use Compatibility Plan

Source: City of Coronado

By Managing Editor

The City of Coronado has settled its lawsuit filed against the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority and the Airport Land Use Commission challenging the October 1, 2020, adoption of the Airport Land Use Compatibility Plan (ALUCP) for Naval Air Station North Island.

On June 3, 2021, the parties approved a settlement agreement that clarifies the Airport Land Use Commission’s interpretation of the ALUCP. The terms of the agreement ensure the right of existing single-family residential property owners to build out their home’s gross floor area to the maximum square footage permitted under the City’s existing regulations.

The settlement agreement provides relief to the City’s approximately 450 residential property owners, many of whom expressed concern regarding the ALUCP’s far-reaching restrictions during the plan’s five-year planning process.

“The settlement is a major win for the City’s residential property owners whose homes are affected by the plan,” said Interim City Manager Mark Ochenduszko. “It protects their ability to redevelop their homes pursuant to current City standards and clarifies the scope of the ALUCP’s applicability.”

The settlement agreement provides clearer guidance regarding the City’s retained regulatory authority. The approved ALUCP would have required the Commission’s individual review of each single-family development application submitted to the City. The terms of settlement indicate the City may process applications to expand the square footage of single-family homes without the Commission’s additional review, thereby eliminating an added layer of oversight. The City retains sole discretion to determine whether sound attenuation requirements have been met for each development project.

The City will next request that the court dismiss the lawsuit, ending the long saga between the City and the Airport Land Use Commission.

Residents interested in more information on residential development standards can contact the City’s Community Development Department by emailing comdev@coronado.ca.us or calling (619) 522-7326.

Source: City of Coronado News Advisory

Learn more about the Airport Land Use Compatibility Plan here.

 

Managing Editor
