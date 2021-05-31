Monday, May 31, 2021
CommunityCommunity News

Coronado Parks Field Closures in June

Source: City of Coronado

By Managing Editor

Sunset, Cays and Tidelands parks will be closed at various times during the month of June.

From June 1-13, the Sunset Park and Cays Park fields will be closed for Public Services to perform maintenance, such as aeration, and to allow the turf to rest so that it may be strong enough to withstand the summer traffic and heat.

- Advertisement -

From June 14-27, the Tidelands Park sports fields will be closed for similar maintenance. Dog park, playgrounds, all paved pathways and facilities, such as the tennis courts, will still be available for usage.

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado Planning for 4th of July Events

The City of Coronado wants the community to know that staff is looking ahead and planning for 4th of July celebrations if COVID-19 restrictions...
Read more
Community News

Town Hall in the Coronado Cays on June 8th with Mayor Richard Bailey

Mayor Richard Bailey will be hosting an outdoor town hall meeting on Tuesday, June 8 from 6 to 7 pm at the Coronado Cays...
Read more
Community News

CIFF Back with Summer Classic Movies, and Village Theatre Plans to Reopen (video)

 The Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) is moving full steam ahead for 2021 with its summer Classic Movie Series soon to begin and rolling...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Town Hall in the Coronado Cays on June 8th with Mayor Richard Bailey

Mayor Richard Bailey will be hosting an outdoor town hall meeting on Tuesday, June 8 from 6 to 7 pm at the Coronado Cays...
Read more
Uncategorized

18th Annual Sharp HospiceCare Benefit Regatta Sails Into San Diego Bay Aug. 27-28

The largest summertime water event on San Diego Bay—the annual Sharp HospiceCare Benefit Dinner and Regatta—will be held on Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday,...
Read more
Community News

County Health Reminds: Pandemic Not Over, Continue Precautions

As people prepare to celebrate the Memorial Day holiday weekend, San Diego County health officials want to remind the public to continue taking precautions...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.