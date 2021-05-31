Coronado Parks Field Closures in June

Sunset, Cays and Tidelands parks will be closed at various times during the month of June.

From June 1-13, the Sunset Park and Cays Park fields will be closed for Public Services to perform maintenance, such as aeration, and to allow the turf to rest so that it may be strong enough to withstand the summer traffic and heat.

From June 14-27, the Tidelands Park sports fields will be closed for similar maintenance. Dog park, playgrounds, all paved pathways and facilities, such as the tennis courts, will still be available for usage.