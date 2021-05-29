Saturday, May 29, 2021
Town Hall in the Coronado Cays on June 8th with Mayor Richard Bailey

By Managing Editor

Mayor Richard Bailey will be hosting an outdoor town hall meeting on Tuesday, June 8 from 6 to 7 pm at the Coronado Cays Yacht Club, located at 30 N. Caribe Cay Boulevard.

Items to be discussed include the 1,000 RHNA housing units and proposed zoning changes, Orange Avenue enhancements, the Tijuana sewage issue status, Ocean Blvd Sidewalk Plans, status of undergrounding utilities, city finances, and issues related to the Coronado Cays Community.

Please arrive between 5:30 pm and 6 pm to order no-host food and drinks to support the Coronado Cays Yacht Club, which has graciously opened their doors for this event. The program will begin at 6 pm sharp and end at 7 pm.

Participation is limited to the first 75 people to register for the event by visiting https://bit.ly/3wH0Vt6.

Mayor Richard Bailey addresses Coronado Cays residents at the Bahama Village Clubhouse on Sept. 25, 2019

Managing Editor
