County Health Reminds: Pandemic Not Over, Continue Precautions

As people prepare to celebrate the Memorial Day holiday weekend, San Diego County health officials want to remind the public to continue taking precautions to avoid getting and transmitting COVID-19.

While the number of local COVID-19 cases has significantly decreased in recent weeks, not enough San Diegans have been vaccinated for the region to achieve herd immunity.

“The pandemic is not over. We must continue taking precautions to protect San Diegans who can’t or won’t get vaccinated,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “People who have not been vaccinated should be wearing a mask, keeping their distance and avoiding large gatherings.”

Prizes for Getting Vaccinated

San Diegans who get vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to participate in the state’s drawing to distribute $116.5 million in prizes. The state will be including all the names in the San Diego Immunization Registry in its drawing.

Two million Californians who have not gotten vaccinated yet will be eligible to get a $50 gift card if they get vaccinated by June 15. The $100 million in gift cards will be distributed when they are fully vaccinated.

The names of people who are fully vaccinated will be entered into a drawing on June 4 and June 11. Fifteen people will each win $50,000 on each date. That’s $1.5 million.

And on June 15, the state will draw 10 winners who will each receive $1.5 million for a total of $15 million.

Visit the state’s Vax for the Win for complete details.

