Hometown Banner Ceremony – Honoring Hometown Heroes (May 22nd)



Hometown Banner Ceremony – Honoring Hometown Heroes

When:

Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 10:30am

Where:

Virtual Ceremony

Clink this Zoom Link to participate:

https://zoom.us/j/94746000687?pwd=VWtQWFdWS1RmTXlib3I1Rm9ML0lQZz09

View the ceremony live via the Zoom link on May 22 at 10:30am. For viewing after May 22, click here and check the Coronado TV lineup or visit the City’s YouTube channel. If you have any questions, call (619) 522-7340 or email Janine Zuniga at jzuniga@coronado.ca.us. Please enjoy this preview of the program: http://bit.ly/BannerProgramMay2021.