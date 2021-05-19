Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Hometown Banner Ceremony – Honoring Hometown Heroes (May 22nd)

By Coronado Times


Hometown Banner Ceremony – Honoring Hometown Heroes

When:
Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 10:30am

Where:
Virtual Ceremony
Clink this Zoom Link to participate:
https://zoom.us/j/94746000687?pwd=VWtQWFdWS1RmTXlib3I1Rm9ML0lQZz09

View the ceremony live via the Zoom link on May 22 at 10:30am. For viewing after May 22, click here and check the Coronado TV lineup or visit the City’s YouTube channel. If you have any questions, call (619) 522-7340 or email Janine Zuniga at jzuniga@coronado.ca.us. Please enjoy this preview of the program: http://bit.ly/BannerProgramMay2021.

Coronado Times
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

