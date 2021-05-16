Sunday, May 16, 2021
CommunityCommunity News

Community Supports Local Family After Teen’s Death

By Managing Editor

Jan Baker with children Berkeley, Clark and Jake and Josh

A Coronado family experienced an unthinkable loss when CHS 10th grader Clark Salveron died at home in the night preceding Thursday, May 13.

- Advertisement -

Coronado High School principal Shane Schmeichel shared a message to the CHS families that Clark was loving, kind, and had many connections on campus and in the community. His family is requesting privacy as they grieve his untimely loss. Clark was the stepson of beloved local surf coach Stan Searfus.

As many in the community ask how they can be offer support, two options include a Meal Train and a GoFundMe page organized by family friends.

- Advertisement -

 

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado Rotary Welcomes Members In-Person and Via Zoom in First Hybrid Meeting

The Rotary Club of Coronado had its first hybrid meeting on Wednesday, May 12 at the Coronado Yacht Club. About 40 members attended in-person...
Read more
Community News

GEM Award Winner to be Announced at CHA’s Preservation Symposium!

Each year, the Coronado Historical Association’s GEM Committee considers historic homes and properties that have been nominated by CHA’s membership and the Coronado community...
Read more
Community News

San Diego Symphony Surpasses Fundraising Goal; Names Venue The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

SAN DIEGO SYMPHONY SURPASSES THE 75 PERCENT MILESTONE IN ITS COMMUNITY-WIDE  CAMPAIGN “THE FUTURE IS HEAR” AND HONORS ITS LEAD DONORS Major Facilities and Artistic and Community Programs...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Coronado High Senior Awarded North Island Credit Union Scholarship

Coronado High School senior Samantha Lorr is one of ten students awarded a North Island Credit Union scholarship of $1,000. Each year the credit...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County Offering Pfizer’s COVID Vaccine to 12- to 15-Year-Olds

San Diegans ages 12-15 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.The California Department of Public Health last night approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Vaccination Clinic Accepting Walk-Ins

The Coronado vaccination clinic, a joint effort by the City of Coronado and Sharp HealthCare, is now accepting walk-in appointments. Priority will continue to...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.