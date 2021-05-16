Community Supports Local Family After Teen’s Death

A Coronado family experienced an unthinkable loss when CHS 10th grader Clark Salveron died at home in the night preceding Thursday, May 13.

Coronado High School principal Shane Schmeichel shared a message to the CHS families that Clark was loving, kind, and had many connections on campus and in the community. His family is requesting privacy as they grieve his untimely loss. Clark was the stepson of beloved local surf coach Stan Searfus.

As many in the community ask how they can be offer support, two options include a Meal Train and a GoFundMe page organized by family friends.