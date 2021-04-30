Friday, April 30, 2021
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – April 30, 2021

By Managing Editor

Blair King said his goodbyes to the community this week. He will be missed. Find out about the recruitment process that has begun for a new city manager in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

- Advertisement -

You can also read about walk-up vaccinations at the Sharp Coronado-operated site at the Community Center; the kick-off celebration for the Free Summer Shuttle, which begins June 6; a construction update near the Hotel del Coronado; a plan to spruce up the temporary mural on the old CoraMart building; and Tucson, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

- Advertisement -

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

 

 

 

 

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – April 23, 2021

https://youtu.be/FMdGwpATXWoThe City will fund a firework display this Fourth of July if health officials maintain it is allowed. Find out what other July 4...
Read more
City of Coronado

Four Cities Appeal Court Ruling on SANDAG’S RHNA Allocation Process

Four member cities of the San Diego Association of Governments will appeal a San Diego Superior Court ruling dismissing their legal challenge to the...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council Green Lights Fourth of July Fireworks and Free Summer Shuttle

It was a day of celebratory and bittersweet proclamations at the April 20 City Council meeting, with other topics including renaming the San Diego...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Outdoor Mask Restrictions Eased for Fully Vaccinated People

Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors in public unless they’re in crowded places, according to the Centers for Disease Control...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Coronado BANDS Together… The Encore – A Great Success!

Submitted by Megan Settle WestOn Saturday, April 17, the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club (CJWC) had great success with the encore to a fall fundraiser,...
Read more
Community News

Recalling a California Governor, Explained

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.BY LAUREL ROSENHALL  JANUARY 27, 2021, UPDATED APRIL 26, 2021Gov. Gavin Newsom is fighting for...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.