City Manager’s Weekly Update – April 30, 2021

Blair King said his goodbyes to the community this week. He will be missed. Find out about the recruitment process that has begun for a new city manager in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

- Advertisement -

You can also read about walk-up vaccinations at the Sharp Coronado-operated site at the Community Center; the kick-off celebration for the Free Summer Shuttle, which begins June 6; a construction update near the Hotel del Coronado; a plan to spruce up the temporary mural on the old CoraMart building; and Tucson, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

- Advertisement -

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.