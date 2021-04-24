Coronado Pop Warner Football and Cheer – Registration Open for Fall 2021 Season

Coronado Pop Warner Football and Cheer is a non-profit organization that has been serving the communities of Coronado, Imperial Beach and surrounding areas for over 15 years.

- Advertisement -

The coaches and board members are dedicated to developing the youth in our community by providing a safe and fun learning and playing environment for your child while teaching sportsmanship, teamwork, responsibility, and dedication through football and cheerleading.

ALL CDC and local guidelines will be followed to ensure the safety and protection of the kids and their families.

- Advertisement -

The following opportunities to participate are offered:

Divisions

(age as of 31 July 21) Football Cost Cheer Cost* Flag 5-7 $175 $200 8U (tackle – unweighted) $350 $200 10U (tackle – unweighted) $350 $200 12U (tackle – unweighted) $350 $200 14U (tackle – unweighted) $350 $200

* There is also a Bow-to-Toe fee of roughly $225 to cover complete cheer uniforms (yours to keep).

Cost includes all equipment (helmet, shoulder pads, leg protection), practice and personalized game jersey (yours to keep) and pants, insurance, field costs (for home games), referee fees, and other miscellaneous costs associated with running the program.

Registration is now open at www.nadopw.com

The official start date for the 2021 season will be July 15, 2021 and it will run through mid-November. After missing the 2020 season, everyone involved is looking forward to getting back on the field and having a successful 2021 season!

Volunteers are needed for the coaching staff and the board. Please visit the website at www.nadopw.com or on Facebook @coronadopopwarner.

Please email nadopwpresident@gmail.com for further information.