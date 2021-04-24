Saturday, April 24, 2021
Sports

Coronado Pop Warner Football and Cheer – Registration Open for Fall 2021 Season

By Managing Editor

Coronado Pop Warner Football and Cheer is a non-profit organization that has been serving the communities of Coronado, Imperial Beach and surrounding areas for over 15 years.

- Advertisement -

The coaches and board members are dedicated to developing the youth in our community by providing a safe and fun learning and playing environment for your child while teaching sportsmanship, teamwork, responsibility, and dedication through football and cheerleading.

ALL CDC and local guidelines will be followed to ensure the safety and protection of the kids and their families.

- Advertisement -

The following opportunities to participate are offered:

Divisions
(age as of 31 July 21)		Football CostCheer Cost*
Flag 5-7$175$200
8U  (tackle – unweighted)$350$200
10U (tackle – unweighted)$350$200
12U (tackle – unweighted)$350$200
14U (tackle – unweighted)$350$200

* There is also a Bow-to-Toe fee of roughly $225 to cover complete cheer uniforms (yours to keep).

Cost includes all equipment (helmet, shoulder pads, leg protection), practice and personalized game jersey (yours to keep) and pants, insurance, field costs (for home games), referee fees, and other miscellaneous costs associated with running the program.

Registration is now open at www.nadopw.com

The official start date for the 2021 season will be July 15, 2021 and it will run through mid-November. After missing the 2020 season, everyone involved is looking forward to getting back on the field and having a successful 2021 season!

Volunteers are needed for the coaching staff and the board. Please visit the website at www.nadopw.com or on Facebook @coronadopopwarner.

Please email nadopwpresident@gmail.com for further information.

 

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Coronado Islanders Mixed Tennis Team Enters League Play

For Coronado Islanders Tennis, the last week and commencement of league play have been good to them. For the first nine matches of the...
Read more
Sports

Islander Golf Match Recap: Week of April 12

Girls Golf This past week, the CHS girls golf team completed three decisive league matches to chart their path to becoming league champions. On Monday, April...
Read more
Sports

CHS Track Back in Action after Long Layoff

We had our first track meet of the season on Saturday, April 17 and our first league meet in nearly two years with Crawford...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

CoSA Student Creates Interactive Mural at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church

For his first ever mural, Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Visual Art 2nd Year Junior  Austin Lim was commissioned to work with St....
Read more
Obituaries

Charlene Leona Rasmussen (1942-2021)

On Wednesday, April 7th, Charlene Leona Rasmussen rode her bike around Coronado Island, got her hair done, went shopping, and spoke with her son...
Read more
People

Old Goats Kids Who Care Bring Food, Smiles, and Carrot Cake

Sharp Coronado Hospital continues to be grateful to the Old Goats Kids Who Care as they regularly deliver food from Coronado restaurants to the...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.