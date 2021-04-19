White Shark Tagging at Coronado Beach – April 21, 8-Noon

The next Coronado White Shark Tagging Event

920 Ocean Boulevard, Main Lifeguard Tower, Central Beach

Wednesday, April 21st begins at 8am, ends at 12:00 noon

The early start and finish times are being dictated by the allowable Drone Permit Fly-Time as granted by the Operations Officer, NAS North Island.

We’re planning on having a couple of coffee totes and pastry from either Starbucks or Panera at Central Beach by 07:30. As always, the public is encouraged to attend.

Learn about the White Shark Tagging program, White Shark behavior and the benefits of a suite of 4 Live Buoy Monitors along Coronado’s 1.7 miles of Pacific Ocean shoreline. By syncing these 4 Live Buoys with the United States Navy’s 2 Live Buoy Monitors [already on order] the City of Coronado would have an unparalleled coverage network, ranking it the best in the world!

This event message is brought to you by: Advocates for Live Buoy Monitoring in the City of Coronado.