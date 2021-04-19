Investors’ Pricing In Robust Recovery

As vaccinations continue to progress, most economic data are pointing to a strong recovery here in the U.S. Many economists are expecting GDP growth north of 5% for the year and analysts on Wall Street are forecasting very strong profit growth for companies. Interest rates have ticked up in recent months as economic activity builds, while commodity prices, broadly, are moving higher to reflect increasing demand.

- Advertisement -

Equity markets have responded favorably to the rebounding economy. At this writing, the Dow Industrials, the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ Composite indexes all sit right at all-time highs. In the rest of the world, equites are also recovering, though not quite as strongly as here in the U.S. The Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Index is well above its best pre-pandemic levels and is hovering at a fresh high as well.

Three main factors are pushing stocks higher.