City Manager’s Weekly Update – April 16, 2021

The City has appointed Dominique Albrecht as assistant city manager. Find out more about her new role and responsibilities in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about a community satisfaction survey in progress; reopenings and expanded hours at many City facilities due to a reduction of COVID-19 restrictions, including the reopening of the Community Center gymnasium and resumption of family swim, among others; plans to be considered for the Fourth of July and the Free Summer Shuttle; a Community Grant update; work on a new signalized intersection near the Hotel del Coronado; and Jay, this week’s Pet of the Week.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

 

 

