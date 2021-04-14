COVID-19 Vaccine to Open to Everyone 16 and Older

Starting April 15, everyone 16 and older will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Every San Diegan who qualifies for the vaccine can now get vaccinated,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “The vaccine is the best protection we have against COVID-19. Get your shot as soon as you can.”

Currently, only the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available in the region. Use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been paused while it is reviewed following recent safety concerns.

New Guidance for Gatherings

Also going into effect April 15 is new guidance on gatherings, private and indoor live events, and performances.

In the Orange Tier, which the County is currently in, outdoor activities of up to 50 people are now permitted. Indoor gatherings are strongly discouraged but are allowed with modifications and if they do not exceed 25 people.

Private outdoor events are permitted for up to 100 people; 300 persons if all guests show proof of a recent COVID-19 test or full vaccination. A maximum of 150 are allowed at an indoor event if everyone has been tested or shows proof of complete vaccination.

Only people living in the state are permitted to attend indoor, seated, live event or performances. For venues with a capacity of up to 1,500, a maximum of 15% or 200 people can attend; 35% if all guests have tested negative or have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

A complete list of activities that can take place under the different tiers and additional gathering guidance can be found here.