County and Coronado COVID-19 Update as of April 4, 2021

San Diego County Health and Human Services statistics related to the coronavirus and COVID-19 through April 4 show:
Coronado:
County Vaccination Progress:
- Nearly 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to the region*, and nearly 1.85 million have been logged as administered.
*This number includes both County residents and those who work in San Diego County.
- Of those vaccinated to date, over 611,000 County residents, or 22.7% of San Diegans 16 and older, are fully immunized.
- Overall, more than 1 million County residents have received at least one shot of the two-dose vaccine. That’s 38.5% of those eligible.
- Those receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are being added to the total of fully vaccinated San Diegans.
- The difference between doses delivered and those used in a vaccination represents approximately what is expected to be administered in the next seven days and doses still to be entered in the record system.
- For details on groups currently eligible and vaccination opportunities, visit www.vaccinationsuperstation.com.
State Metrics:
- San Diego County’s state-calculated, adjusted case rate is currently 4.9 cases per 100,000 residents. The County is in the Red Tier.
- Currently, the testing positivity percentage is 2.1%, placing the County in Tier 3 or the Orange Tier. The County’s health equity metric, which looks at the testing positivity for areas with the lowest healthy conditions, is 2.7% and is also in the Orange Tier or Tier 3. While two of the three metrics qualify the County for the Orange Tier or Tier 3, the state assigns counties to the more restrictive tier.
- The California Department of Public Health assesses counties on a weekly basis. The next report is scheduled for Tuesday, April 6.
Variants:
Community Setting Outbreaks:
- No new community outbreaks were confirmed April 4.
- Four new community outbreaks were confirmed April 3, two in business settings, one in a restaurant/bar setting and one in a retail setting.
- One new community outbreak was confirmed April 2 in a business setting.
- In the past seven days (March 29 through April 4), 13 community outbreaks were confirmed.
- The number of community outbreaks remains above the trigger of seven or more in seven days. A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.
Testing:
- 5,517 tests were reported to the County on April 4, and the percentage of new positive cases was 2%.
- The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 2.2%. Target is less than 8.0%.
- The 7-day, daily average of tests is 12,222.
Cases, Hospitalizations and ICU Admissions:
- 127 COVID-19 cases were reported to the County on April 4. The region’s total is now 271,654.
- 14,901 or 5.5% of all cases have required hospitalization.
- 1,657 or 0.6% of all cases and 11.1% of hospitalized cases had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.
Deaths:
- No new COVID-19 deaths were reported April 4. The region’s total is 3,583.
———–
- 12 new COVID-19 deaths were reported April 3.
- Seven men and five women died between Jan. 11 and March 31.
- Of the people who died, five people were 80 years of age or older, three people were in their 70s, three people were in their 60s and one person was in their 50s. All had underlying medical conditions.
———–
- Three COVID-19 deaths were reported April 2.
- Two men and one woman died between March 11 and March 31.
- Of the people who died, two were in their 70s and one was in their 60s. All had underlying medical conditions.