Monday, April 5, 2021
Surprise Whale Watching While on Paddle Board

By Managing Editor

On March 30, Coronado resident Brendan Manson went paddle boarding and got a wonderful surprise when a whale surfaced nearby.

Brendan shares, “I entered the water from the main lifeguard tower and went close to the lighthouse on Pt. Loma. The water was as calm as a lake. I passed a few dolphins and a seal lion and then saw a spray of water come up 50 yards away. Ten minutes later, the whale surfaced just 50 feet away.”

It’s a brief five second video, but what a cool experience:

(Editor’s Note: I think I would’ve fallen off my paddle board…)

Managing Editor
