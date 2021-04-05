Coronado Hires New Administrative Services Director

The City of Coronado has named John Kim as its new Administrative Services Director. He is set to start work on April 26.

Kim is currently the vice president of finance and administration for the Oahu Transit Services in Honolulu, HI. Oahu Transit Services is the public transit operator for the city and county of Honolulu and one of the largest employers in the state.

Kim is a certified public accountant with a background in governmental accounting. He oversees a staff of 50. Prior to his current position, Kim was first a controller then acting chief financial officer for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, whose goal it was to improve the well-being of Native Hawaiians. Earlier in his career, Kim worked in public accounting as a senior financial auditor, where he managed several large government entities including the following Hawaii state agencies: Department of Transportation, Public Housing Authority and Department of Land and Natural Resources. He is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with dual degrees in accounting and information technology management.

The City received 66 applications for the position. Applicants were screened by an executive recruiter and the most highly rated were interviewed by two panels. Kim scored high with both panels.

“We are happy to welcome John Kim to Coronado,” City Manager Blair King said. “We are looking forward to putting his 16 years of financial management and accounting experience to work on behalf of Coronado residents. We are fortunate that John will start in a few short weeks because he was already living in San Diego when he applied for the position.”

Kim will oversee the City’s budget and finance functions, human resources and information technology. He replaces Jim Krueger, who recently returned to Idaho, where he has family and a new position as chief financial officer for the City of Pocatello.