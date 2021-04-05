Monday, April 5, 2021
City of CoronadoFeatured

Coronado Hires New Administrative Services Director

By Managing Editor

John Kim

The City of Coronado has named John Kim as its new Administrative Services Director. He is set to start work on April 26.

- Advertisement -

Kim is currently the vice president of finance and administration for the Oahu Transit Services in Honolulu, HI. Oahu Transit Services is the public transit operator for the city and county of Honolulu and one of the largest employers in the state.

Kim is a certified public accountant with a background in governmental accounting. He oversees a staff of 50. Prior to his current position, Kim was first a controller then acting chief financial officer for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, whose goal it was to improve the well-being of Native Hawaiians. Earlier in his career, Kim worked in public accounting as a senior financial auditor, where he managed several large government entities including the following Hawaii state agencies: Department of Transportation, Public Housing Authority and Department of Land and Natural Resources. He is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with dual degrees in accounting and information technology management.

- Advertisement -

The City received 66 applications for the position. Applicants were screened by an executive recruiter and the most highly rated were interviewed by two panels. Kim scored high with both panels.

“We are happy to welcome John Kim to Coronado,” City Manager Blair King said. “We are looking forward to putting his 16 years of financial management and accounting experience to work on behalf of Coronado residents. We are fortunate that John will start in a few short weeks because he was already living in San Diego when he applied for the position.”

- Advertisement -

Kim will oversee the City’s budget and finance functions, human resources and information technology. He replaces Jim Krueger, who  recently returned to Idaho, where he has family and a new position as chief financial officer for the City of Pocatello.

 

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Surprise Whale Watching While on Paddle Board

On March 30, Coronado resident Brendan Manson went paddle boarding and got a wonderful surprise when a whale surfaced nearby.Brendan shares, "I entered the...
Read more
Obituaries

Senator James R. Mills (1927-2021)

POLITICIAN, FATHER OF THE TROLLEY, CREATOR OF MILLS ACTJames R. Mills, politician, veteran and renaissance man, died peacefully March 27 surrounded by his family....
Read more
Community News

Coronado Beaches Closed on Easter Weekend Due to Sewage Pollution

As of Monday morning, April 5, SDBeachInfo.com showed green for Coronado beaches.On Saturday morning of Easter weekend, under clear, sunny skies, our beaches have...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Thank You Senator Mills

Submitted by Story R. VogelI had the fortune to know Jim Mills in the years I lived in Coronado. As a historic preservationist and...
Read more
Community News

US-Mexico Border Situation is a Crisis – But is it New?

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.By Randi Mandelbaum, Rutgers UniversityThe media create the impression...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Beaches Closed on Easter Weekend Due to Sewage Pollution

As of Monday morning, April 5, SDBeachInfo.com showed green for Coronado beaches.On Saturday morning of Easter weekend, under clear, sunny skies, our beaches have...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.