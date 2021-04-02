All San Diegans 50 and Older Are Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine

More San Diegans will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 now that the state and the County have expanded eligibility to include all people between 50 and 64 years of age, the first group in Phase 2.

While more people now qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine, health officials are urging San Diegans to be patient since there is still a shortage of doses.

“We know some San Diegans are anxious to get vaccinated, but we’re asking people to be patient,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “As we get more vaccines, it will be easier to make an appointment and get vaccinated.”

San Diegans wishing to get vaccinated can make an appointment by visiting www.vaccinationsuperstationsd.com. Those 65 and older can call 2-1-1 for help.

Some websites to check for vaccine availability:

www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/community_epidemiology/dc/2019-nCoV/vaccines.html

www.caprepmod.org/

www.findashot.org/appointments/us/zip/92118

www.riteaid.com/covid-19

Starting April 15, everyone between 16 and 50 years of age, the second group in Phase 2, will also qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state’s goal is to vaccinate 75% of people 16 and older to achieve herd immunity. That’s about 2.02 million San Diegans.