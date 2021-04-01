Coronado Real Estate Association Launches CREA CARES – Collection Drive April 10

On Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 9 am to 1 pm, Coronado Real Estate Association, CREA CARES will host a collection drive to support the Alpha Project, requesting donation items be dropped off at the Union Bank Parking Lot at 800 Orange Ave, Coronado.

“The community of Coronado is very generous in helping others and it is perfect timing for CREA to have a collection as people do their spring cleaning around this time. CREA would like to thank the wonderful community of Coronado for their heart and compassion for helping others,” Said Debbie Giometti, CREA President.

“We Lead. We Serve. We Donate. CREA has been active in giving back to our community over the years and our current effort during the COVID-19 Pandemic is to support local businesses.”

The mission of the Alpha Project is to empower individuals, families, and communities by providing work, recovery and support services to people who are motivated to change their lives and achieve self-sufficiency. Alpha Project operates numerous programs serving over 4,000 people daily. The agency has created over 600 units of affordable rental housing projects and has sponsored home ownership programs.

There is an influx of people needing housing. The Alpha Project is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that has an outreach center, located 1.5 miles across the bridge called the Temporary Bridge Shelter. Donations online may be made directly to the Alpha Project (www.alphaproject.org/donate/gift-of-money). Monetary donations by check can be made payable to: The Alpha Project, Tax ID 33-02-15585.

Donation Items Needed:

Jackets

Blankets

Hygiene Items

Clothing (children and adults)

New socks

CREA is a members only group composed of Real Estate Agents and Affiliates, who provide an array of services to transactions and homeowners alike. CREA’s Mission statement is, “Promoting positive relationships between local professionals and property owners.”