Thursday, March 18, 2021
City of Coronado COVID Testing Site to Close

By Managing Editor

The City of Coronado’s site for COVID-19 viral, rapid and antibody testing, which recently reduced operations to one day a week, will close at the end of March due to a significant drop in the number of tests conducted. The site at the Coronado Club Room and Boathouse, 1985 Strand Way, will be open from 9 am to 1 pm on two more Mondays: March 22 and 29, then permanently close.

The City has offered this testing site for the convenience of Coronado residents since January.

Visit the City’s COVID-19 testing webpage for more information and a link to the reservation system.

Easy and Efficient COVID-19 Testing Experience in Coronado

Managing Editor
