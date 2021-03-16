Wednesday, March 17, 2021
CommunityCommunity News

Winn Room Expansion Town Hall – March 24

By Coronado Public Library Events

Winn Room remodel option A

The architect of the proposed Winn Room renovation will present his plans and the reasons for them in a town hall meeting on Wednesday, March 24 at 7 pm. This is the public’s opportunity to have their questions answered directly by the architect, Mark Steele, the Library Director, Shaun Briley, and the City architect, Jackie Lu. Register at cplevents.org to receive a Zoom link to take part or watch on the library’s Facebook page.

- Advertisement -

For almost half a century, the Winn Room at the Coronado Public Library has been at the center of free cultural enrichment in Coronado. The space is highly used by nonprofit and other Coronado-based community groups, as well as being the venue for Library programs. It is the only community venue available to Coronado groups at no charge and where all events are free to residents.

But the Winn Room is aging. Conceptual plans and costs for a new facility have been developed for public review and are now available at the Library. Concepts have been developed to meet the needs of a space that Coronado residents have come to depend on. Residents now have the opportunity to weigh in on “The Winn.”

- Advertisement -

See the options, take the survey, and make comments at commentcoronado.org/winn-room-expansion.

Join the library and the M.W. Steele Group for this town hall presentation and Q&A on March 24 at 7pm:
https://live-coronado.pantheonsite.io/events/winn-room-renovation-town-hall-meeting

- Advertisement -

Winn Room remodel option
Winn Room remodel option B

RELATED:

Coronado Public Library Winn Room Renovation (video)

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Coronado Public Library Eventshttp://www.coronado.lib.ca.us

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Recreation Spring Activities: Tie-Dye Easter Eggs and Spring Wreath

This spring, join Coronado Recreation & Golf Services in celebrating new beginnings by taking part in festive craft activities that will brighten your day.Make...
Read more
Community News

County to Move to Red Tier March 17 – Some Indoor Operations to Resume

Given that the state has met a mark of vaccinating 2 million people in the communities hardest hit by COVID-19, it has revised its tier...
Read more
Community News

California’s Unemployment Mess Explained in Three Minutes

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics. By Byrhonda Lyons & Lauren Hepler https://youtu.be/ZvzTgvkqr6UThe latest CalMatters video offers a quick...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

“Curtains in the Cays” Virtual Escape Room

Think you can find your way through the Coronado Public Library’s virtual escape room? You have until October 30 at 12 pm to try!...
Read more
Community News

Murder Mystery Month

Did you get a chance to read the Coronado Public Library’s Murder Mystery Month prompt? Librarian Nick Burmeister wrote the beginning of Curtains in...
Read more
Community News

Fang-tastic Fun for All Ages at Coronado Public Library

The library is offering Halloween-themed events throughout the last week in October. A new graphic novel book club for students in sixth through 12th grade...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.