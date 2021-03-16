Winn Room Expansion Town Hall – March 24

The architect of the proposed Winn Room renovation will present his plans and the reasons for them in a town hall meeting on Wednesday, March 24 at 7 pm. This is the public’s opportunity to have their questions answered directly by the architect, Mark Steele, the Library Director, Shaun Briley, and the City architect, Jackie Lu. Register at cplevents.org to receive a Zoom link to take part or watch on the library’s Facebook page.

For almost half a century, the Winn Room at the Coronado Public Library has been at the center of free cultural enrichment in Coronado. The space is highly used by nonprofit and other Coronado-based community groups, as well as being the venue for Library programs. It is the only community venue available to Coronado groups at no charge and where all events are free to residents.

But the Winn Room is aging. Conceptual plans and costs for a new facility have been developed for public review and are now available at the Library. Concepts have been developed to meet the needs of a space that Coronado residents have come to depend on. Residents now have the opportunity to weigh in on “The Winn.”

See the options, take the survey, and make comments at commentcoronado.org/winn-room-expansion.

Join the library and the M.W. Steele Group for this town hall presentation and Q&A on March 24 at 7pm:

https://live-coronado.pantheonsite.io/events/winn-room-renovation-town-hall-meeting

