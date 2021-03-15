County to Move to Red Tier March 17 – Some Indoor Operations to Resume

Given that the state has met a mark of vaccinating 2 million people in the communities hardest hit by COVID-19, it has revised its tier system, and San Diego County is expected to move from the Purple Tier to the Red Tier on March 17.

The change in tiers will allow indoor operations to resume, at limited capacity and with modifications, at restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and other establishments.

As of March 13, breweries, wineries and distilleries that do not serve meals were allowed to open outdoors only with modifications. Patrons visiting these establishments must have reservations and must observe a 90-minute time limit. Also, service for on-site consumption must end by 8 pm. The updated guidance does not apply to breweries, wineries and distilleries that provide meals.

“This is great news for our region. San Diegans have done a good job following the public health guidance and that has driven our case rate down in recent weeks,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “Our vaccination efforts have also helped to slow the spread of COVID-19. As more people get vaccinated, the number of cases should continue to decrease.”

The County must remain in the Red Tier and post two consecutive weeks of data in the Orange Tier before moving to that less restrictive level which would ease more restrictions.

Once the state administers 4 million doses in the vaccine equity quartile, tier assignments will be revised once again.

Vaccination Progress:

More than 1.27 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to the region, and over 1.18 million have been logged as administered. This number includes both County residents and those who work in San Diego County.

Of those vaccinated to date, nearly 400,000 County residents, or 14.8% of San Diegans 16 and older, are fully immunized.

Overall, nearly 688,000 County residents have received at least one shot of the two-dose vaccine. That’s 25.6% of those eligible.

Those receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are being added to the total of fully vaccinated San Diegans.

The difference between doses delivered and those used in a vaccination represents approximately what is expected to be administered in the next seven days and doses still to be entered in the record system.

For details on groups currently eligible and vaccination opportunities, visit www.vaccinationsuperstation.com.

Community Setting Outbreaks:

Three new community outbreaks were confirmed March 11: one in a business setting, one in a TK-12 th grade school setting and one in a restaurant/bar setting.

grade school setting and one in a restaurant/bar setting. In the past seven days (March 5 through March 11), 12 community outbreaks were confirmed. The number of community outbreaks remains above the trigger of seven or more in seven days.

Testing:

12,907 tests were reported to the County on March 11, and the percentage of new positive cases was 3%. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 2.9%. Target is less than 8.0%.

Cases, Hospitalizations and ICU Admissions:

362 COVID-19 cases were reported to the County on March 11. The region’s total is now 264,889.

13,327 or 5% of all cases have required hospitalization.

1,621 or 0.6% of all cases and 12.2% of hospitalized cases had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

Source: County of San Diego