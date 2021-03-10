Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Blair King Accepts City Manager Job in Bainbridge Island

By Coronado Times

Blair King

After over a decade of leadership, Blair King announced he will depart from the City of Coronado on April 29, 2021 to accept the City Manager position in Bainbridge Island, Washington. The Bainbridge Island City Council unanimously voted to award the City Manager contract to King on March 8, 2021. King will formally announce his resignation from Coronado at the March 16, 2021 City Council meeting.

As City Manager, King led and developed a skilled, professional, workforce to accomplish the goals of the City Council and provide service to the community. King oversaw the successful completion of major capital projects such as the construction of the John D. Spreckels Center, rehabilitation of affordable housing units and the redevelopment of the City’s Marina. Under his sound and prudent stewardship of Coronado’s finances, the City established replacement funds for major City infrastructure, addressed pension obligations through the development of a 115 trust, and achieved a rare Aaa credit rating. King effectively represented the City to regional, State and federal organizations to promote and protect Coronado’s quality of life.

“Blair managed the City at the highest levels of professionalism and excellence. His accomplishments are significant, wide-ranging and will have an enduring impact on this community for generations to come,” said Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey. “I know I speak for the entire Council when I express gratitude for Blair’s dedicated, skilled leadership. Blair will be missed, and we wish him the best in his new role.”

King was selected to serve as the City Manager of Coronado in March 2010 from a pool of 118 applicants. King has 36 years of local government experience, which includes 25 years as city manager in cities throughout California. Prior to his tenure at Coronado, he was the city manager in Soledad, Imperial Beach, Half Moon Bay, and Lodi. He is the past President of the San Diego County City County Managers Association and a past Director of the League of California Cities City Managers’ Department.

“Serving as the City Manager of Coronado has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. I am grateful to the City Council and the community for its support over the years. I am honored to have called Coronado home, two of my daughters will always be Coronado High School Islanders, and my wife and I hold very fond memories of Coronado,” King said in a statement.

The City Council is expected to appoint an Interim City Manager to serve during the search for King’s replacement. An extensive state-wide recruitment is expected to be undertaken to find a successor.

Source:  City of Coronado

