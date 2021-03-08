Monday, March 8, 2021
BusinessFeatured

Coronado Beach Company – Island Tours, Beach Café, and Accidental Donut Shop

By Alyssa K. Burns

Tony Perri, Owner of Coronado Beach Company – Island Tours and Beach Cafe

Tony Perri set out to open a formalized tour company in conjunction with Emerald C Gallery. The “Island Tour” is a daily guided walking tour that takes about an hour and covers Coronado’s rich history and culture as well as a great deal of information found in Jennifer Franks’ book Crown City by the Sea.

- Advertisement -

In October 2020, Penny Rothschild of Emerald C Gallery informed Tony of an available storefront tucked in the El Cordova plaza at 1339 Orange Ave. The space was already built out, ready to go, and Tony made the tough decision to transition from no overhead to having a monthly rent and all the other details that go into a brick and mortar location.

Coronado Beach Company – Island Tours and Beach Cafe – can be found in the courtyard of the El Cordova Plaza

- Advertisement -

The original Coronado Beach Company was founded in 1886 and the company sold plots of land. In his research, Tony found that the company was never registered with the state. Tony took over the name, registered it with the state, and now proudly owns Coronado Beach Company. The main business is the Island Tour, but now there’s a beach café as well.

Tony figured that along with a tour, he’d provide coffee and a donut, not realizing how popular donuts would be. He explains, “I opened the doors just before Thanksgiving as a soft opening, I wanted to see what people liked. I spent three months making it my place and finding the right baker. We fully opened March 1st. What I hear most by people is, ‘this is so adorable!’ and that it reminds people of Europe.”

- Advertisement -

When Tony began selling donuts, he was shocked by the response. He shares, “I didn’t set out to compete, but I found my niche. Donuts are flying off the shelf!” He sells dozens daily, and with spring break and summer coming he is ramping up to sell more. While Tony does not bake the donuts himself, he has a baker from whom he picks up fresh donuts every morning before he opens.

Tony is learning the donut and coffee business as he goes. On Valentine’s Day he sold 180 donuts and on Sundays there is an increase in the amount of children who are out for a donut. Due to this, he he stocks up on sprinkled and cake donuts. He says that sugar twists and anything maple sell the least, and the most popular items are apple fritters, buttermilk, and cinnamon rolls. Word has spread about the donuts. “People tell me ‘it’s about time we had a donut shop on this side of town. You did it right.'” While the Beach Cafe has much more than donuts, Tony hears many call him the donut shop.

Inside Coronado Beach Company where you’ll find souvenirs and Coronado art.

Included in the café offerings is old school packaged ice cream such as Klondike bars and Drumsticks, water and soda, and other snacks. There are Coronado specific novelty items such as tote bags and postcards, as well as souvenirs and an assortment of smaller items beach goers need, e.g. sunglasses, sunscreen, lip balm.

All the artwork in the shop is for sale. Artists represented include photographer Dan McGeorge who previously had a gallery in Coronado, and Tony Perri himself.

Tony runs things old school. You will not see him on Facebook or Instagram. A TripAdvisor website exists for Island Tours at TourCoronado.com, but not for the shop itself. He recommends customers who want to place a large order of donuts to let him know ahead of time, by coming in in person a few days in advance.

A photo taken by Tony Perri, featured in the Coronado Beach Company store.

Current hours are 8am to 6pm, but may be extended during summer
1339 Orange Ave, Coronado 92118
Shop is closed during the 3pm daily tour

 

 

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Alyssa K. Burns
Alyssa is a graduate of Coronado High School and was in the founding broadcast journalism class at CHS. She earned her BA in Communication from CSU East Bay and completed her MBA from CSU San Marcos. Her passion for writing and interest in the behind the scenes of business, leads her to write frequently about Coronado businesses. You can find Alyssa walking around the ferry landing with her husband and shih-tzu terrier or enjoying a cup of coffee at one of Coronado's favorite cafes.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Distance Learning Leads to a Higher Percentage of Failing Grades

Coronado Unified School District is reporting more failing grades for the first semester of this school year compared to recent previous years. School officials...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Public Library Winn Room Renovation (video)

Coronado’s center of free arts and culture for the past 50 years, the Winn Room of the Coronado Public Library, is aging and its...
Read more
City of Coronado

Council Approves ADU Ordinance, Hears City Workload, and Appoints Committee Members

The City of Coronado was named Emerald Keeper of the Month by President Amy Steward, along with Board Members Ginger Cox and Christina Slentz...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Parakeet Juicery Lands a Second Home at 1138 Orange

In June, Carol and Jonathan Goldwasser shared that they would be taking over the Cafe 1134 space and transforming it into a Parakeet Cafe,...
Read more
Business

How Do New Year’s Gym Resolutions Look in 2021?

Arguably one of the most popular New Year's resolutions is getting back into the gym. But what does that look like this year? A...
Read more
Business

Give the “Gift of San Diego” or Be Part of the Gift

Gift of San Diego is a local business that rolled out in April of this year. Even with the looming pandemic, Marla Farrage and...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.