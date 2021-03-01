5 Benefits Of Working With A Fee-Based Fiduciary Financial Advisor

There is a blizzard of different financial products available today through banks, mutual fund companies, insurance companies, brokerage firms and others. Banks, brokerage firms and insurance companies are not fiduciaries, however, and their sales representatives have no obligation to act in their clients’ best interests. So how do their clients know for certain why they are being pitched a given product? Clients who work with a fee-only fiduciary know how their advisor is being compensated and can therefore be confident they are receiving advice that is not compromised by a commission or kickback arrangement.