Saturday, February 27, 2021
CommunityCommunity News

Who Gets a California Golden State Stimulus Check? When?

California will send out roughly 5.7 million Golden State Stimulus payments of $600 to residents struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic. For most recipients, the money could come in as soon as a month.

By Managing Editor

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.

California will soon be sending out $600 one-time stimulus payments to millions of low-income California households, with extra help for undocumented workers left out of the federal government’s pandemic relief. The Golden State Stimulus is part of a $7.6 billion economic stimulus package that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed today that also includes billions in relief for small businesses.

- Advertisement -

“Those who have been left behind in that federal stimulus, California’s not going to leave you behind,” Newsom said during the signing ceremony in Sacramento with legislative leaders.

An estimated 5.7 million checks will go to low-income Californians, including families with children enrolled in CalWORKS, as well as elderly, blind and disabled recipients of Supplemental Security Income or the state’s Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants.

- Advertisement -

“Lower-wage workers have often been on the front lines in service jobs with high levels of exposure,” said Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon. “This will give them an additional tax rebate to help them make ends meet.”

The $3.8 billion stimulus payment program is the result of weeks of negotiations between lawmakers, after Newsom first proposed a narrower version of the stimulus in January.

- Advertisement -

Here’s who will receive a Golden State Stimulus check:

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Little Free Library Scavenger Hunt – March 6

It’s almost been a full year since the pandemic first shut things down in San Diego. We’ve had to resort to online connections and...
Read more
Community News

2021 Crown City Classic Launches 12k Race Registration

Registration for San Diego’s most celebrated 4th of July running tradition – the 48th annual Crown City Classic – opened this week. The patriotic road race returns to the scenic...
Read more
Community News

CHS Interact Club Requesting Donations for Tijuana Orphanage

The Coronado High School (CHS) Interact Club is inviting the community to support a donation drive for La Hacienda orphanage in Tijuana, Mexico. Requested...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Dining

Live Your California Dream

See what’s new for day trippers at America’s beachfront legend.For Sunbathers The Del has been fulfilling dreams of California surf, sand and sun for over...
Read more
Community News

Little Free Library Scavenger Hunt – March 6

It’s almost been a full year since the pandemic first shut things down in San Diego. We’ve had to resort to online connections and...
Read more
Community News

2021 Crown City Classic Launches 12k Race Registration

Registration for San Diego’s most celebrated 4th of July running tradition – the 48th annual Crown City Classic – opened this week. The patriotic road race returns to the scenic...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.