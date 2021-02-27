CHA Hosts Pop Up Benefit Sale of Coronado Wildlife Art

Local artist Tina Christiansen has worked wonders creating a collection of her own “Coronado Wildlife” for a special Pop Up Benefit Sale at the Coronado Historical Association store. CHA welcomes everyone to stop in to the store at 1100 Orange Avenue to admire the artwork each Thursday and Friday from 11 am to 3 pm.

- Advertisement -

Pieces are available at all price points, from prints to original pieces, 8”x 8” to 16” x 20.” Tina’s paintings have been paired with beloved Coronado ceramic artist Mary Hale’s pieces, which are also available for sale to benefit CHA. There is sure to be something for everyone. All works are also available for purchase on CHA’s website, www.coronadohistory.org/shop, and local free, contactless delivery is available.

- Advertisement -

This community art benefit sale is made possible thanks to the generosity of local artist, Tina Christiansen. All proceeds from the sale will help CHA recover losses from state-mandated COVID closures. www.coronadohistory.org or www.coronadohistory.org/shop

Tina Christiansen is a water media artist who is fascinated with the play of light on the human figure, the earth, and the sea. Her watercolor and acrylic paintings exhibit a strong sense of color, composition, and form. She is a registered architect in California. She holds a Master of Architecture from Virginia Tech and a Bachelor of Architecture and Environmental Design from the University of Florida.

- Advertisement -

Tina has been painting professionally for 40 years. Her painting of a Tahitian black-tipped reef shark is featured locally in two 30-by-50-foot murals inside the Petco Corporate Headquarters in San Diego. She has exhibited at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado. She is currently working on her impression of geologic formations of the earth as viewed from space.

Her work is featured in the city’s art banners on Orange Avenue this summer and on a public piano across from the Hotel Del Coronado. Please visit Tina’s website to learn more about Tina and see additional art: TinaChristiansen.net

The sale also features ceramics by local artist Mary Hale. Mary has been in love with all forms of art her entire life. She attended Mount San Antonio College early on in her art career. Her work on porcelain has been published in international magazines and she is widely known in the field. She finds this art a fantastic way to enjoy works of art on utilitarian items and use them every day! See more of Mary’s art on her website: MaryHaleFineArt.com

More information can be found at www.coronadohistory.org or www.coronadohistory.org/art-sale/.