Saturday, February 27, 2021
CommunityHistoryPeople

CHA Hosts Pop Up Benefit Sale of Coronado Wildlife Art

By Coronado Historical Association

Pop Up Benefit Sale at CHA

Local artist Tina Christiansen has worked wonders creating a collection of her own “Coronado Wildlife” for a special Pop Up Benefit Sale at the Coronado Historical Association store. CHA welcomes everyone to stop in to the store at 1100 Orange Avenue to admire the artwork each Thursday and Friday from 11 am to 3 pm. 

- Advertisement -

Pieces are available at all price points, from prints to original pieces, 8”x 8” to 16” x 20.” Tina’s paintings have been paired with beloved Coronado ceramic artist Mary Hale’s pieces, which are also available for sale to benefit CHA. There is sure to be something for everyone. All works are also available for purchase on CHA’s website, www.coronadohistory.org/shop, and local free, contactless delivery is available. 

 

- Advertisement -

This community art benefit sale is made possible thanks to the generosity of local artist, Tina Christiansen. All proceeds from the sale will help CHA recover losses from state-mandated COVID closures. www.coronadohistory.org  or  www.coronadohistory.org/shop

Tina Christiansen is a water media artist who is fascinated with the play of light on the human figure, the earth, and the sea. Her watercolor and acrylic paintings exhibit a strong sense of color, composition, and form. She is a registered architect in California. She holds a Master of Architecture from Virginia Tech and a Bachelor of Architecture and Environmental Design from the University of Florida.

- Advertisement -

Tina Christiansen

Tina has been painting professionally for 40 years. Her painting of a Tahitian black-tipped reef shark is featured locally in two 30-by-50-foot murals inside the Petco Corporate Headquarters in San Diego. She has exhibited at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado. She is currently working on her impression of geologic formations of the earth as viewed from space.

Her work is featured in the city’s art banners on Orange Avenue this summer and on a public piano across from the Hotel Del Coronado. Please visit Tina’s website to learn more about Tina and see additional art: TinaChristiansen.net

The sale also features ceramics by local artist Mary Hale. Mary has been in love with all forms of art her entire life. She attended Mount San Antonio College early on in her art career. Her work on porcelain has been published in international magazines and she is widely known in the field. She finds this art a fantastic way to enjoy works of art on utilitarian items and use them every day! See more of Mary’s art on her website: MaryHaleFineArt.com

More information can be found at www.coronadohistory.org or www.coronadohistory.org/art-sale/.

 

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Coronado Historical Associationhttps://coronadohistory.org/

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

CHS Interact Club Requesting Donations for Tijuana Orphanage

The Coronado High School (CHS) Interact Club is inviting the community to support a donation drive for La Hacienda orphanage in Tijuana, Mexico. Requested...
Read more
Education

“Enchanted” Celebrations for CHS 2021 Homecoming

Coronado High School (CHS) celebrated a unique 2021 Homecoming week. Usually held in the fall with the traditional parade, football game and dance, this...
Read more
Business

Panelized Construction Comes to Coronado – New Home Framed in a Week

Building a new home is an exciting endeavor, and it typically takes months to see significant progress. But a new construction project at the...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Coronado Historical Association Temporary Closure

Dear Friends of the Coronado Historical Association,History is now. The Coronado Historical Association recognizes that today's current events have historic significance around the globe and...
Read more
History

“Dear Doc.” San Diego State Students and World War II (Jan. 10th Lecture Event)

Something special happened at San Diego State during World War II when professor Dr. Lauren Post asked his students who were sent to war...
Read more
Community News

Holiday Boutique by Coronado Historical Association

The Coronado Historical Association is excited to announce the return of the much-loved Holiday Boutique at the Museum Store! Come by to see the...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.