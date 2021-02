Katy Green has lived in Coronado for half a century, devoting her life to health care as a nurse at Sharp Coronado Hospital before retiring. Since the pandemic, she has been making masks on her front porch with friends who also were in the nursing field.

As Brad Willis reports, they call themselves “The Porch Ladies,” and they are serving our community one mask at a time:

Thank you to Katy and friends!