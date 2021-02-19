Friday, February 19, 2021
Business

Mid-Quarter Update: Three Factors Supporting Stocks

By Orion Capital Management LLC

After going sideways in January, U.S. stocks have returned to their recent winning ways in February. The S&P 500 Index is now up about 3.6% year-to-date, an auspicious start to 2021. And this performance comes after a tumultuous 2020, in which stocks lost roughly a third of their value in 34 days last winter as the pandemic landed in the U.S., only to recover that and more by the end of the year.

Orion Capital Management Stock Market Update

Three Underlying Supports for Equities in 2021

While equity investors do face elevated prices in today’s market, they also have three important factors working in their favor: strong earnings, supportive monetary policy from the Federal Reserve and a broadening economic recovery as the pandemic wanes.

- Advertisement -

First, the most important sustenance for stocks—earnings—have continued to be very strong. In the current reporting period, companies are mostly reporting better-than-expected numbers and in many cases are raising their financial forecasts for 2021. While there are still some very weak parts of the economy, such as travel and leisure and bricks-and-mortar retail, the overall takeaway from the current earnings season is that companies have adapted well to the challenges the pandemic has posed and are performing well.

Second, the Fed continues to play an important role in supporting equity prices.  By pledging to keep short-term interest rates low for an extended period to support the economic recovery, Fed Chairman Powell has taken unexpected Fed rate increases off the list of potential risks for equity investors. Long-term rates have continued to tick up, however, a healthy sign that investors are anticipating a robust economic recovery. The U.S. ten-year Treasury note yield now stands at 1.28%, the highest level in nearly a year after spending most of 2020 in sub-1% territory.

- Advertisement -

Third, the U.S. economy, bolstered by a potential $1.9 trillion stimulus package from Congress and increasing vaccination rates, is likely to rebound strongly in 2021. A recent Wall Street Journal survey of economists found that, on average, they are expecting the U.S. economy to grow 4.3% this year. As vaccinations increase as we move toward summer, we expect a constructive narrative to form about how life is returning to many hard-hit parts of the economy.

With all of these tailwinds, what could possibly go wrong?

Signs of Froth

- Advertisement -

With so many indicators pointing upward, perhaps the biggest thing for equity investors to worry about today is investor overconfidence.  Discussions about stocks (and options and cryptocurrencies) are becoming increasingly popular, especially in online forums such as Reddit’s WallStreetBets. Individual investors, stuck at home for months, are now contributing a greater percentage of trading volume than they have for years. Margin debt is at its highest level in years and many stocks are now trading at valuations that have finance gurus scratching their heads.

While investor optimism would seem to be a good thing, it is in fact a harbinger of lower returns going forward. Stocks jump the most from moments of extreme pessimism, such as in March when the virus was poised to crush our way of life, or in 2008-2009, when the financial system teetered on the verge of collapse. Now, we are arguably in the opposite position. In our view, the biggest risk to stocks’ performance in 2021 is that today’s prices already reflect the strong and very welcome economic recovery we will see this year.

We hope everyone is staying safe and well.

Email us or Schedule a call with us if you would like to discuss the markets or your investment strategy.

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Orion Capital Management LLC
Orion Capital Management LLC

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Blue Jeans and Bikinis Eyes Sunny Days Ahead

It's a Tuesday afternoon. It's quiet, a bit too quiet for Dollie Catlin, General Manager and Buyer for Blue Jeans and Bikinis, a high-end...
Read more
Business

Pandemic Pivot: New Concept Debuts at Leroy’s Roadside Refresher

Let’s talk burgers! Everyone has a favorite, but now there’s a fresh, new burger option in town to try with some truffle fries and...
Read more
Business

Geppetto’s Knows There’s No Age Limit on the Fun of Toys

Who could have predicted that the pandemic would make baby toys popular with teenagers? Coronado Geppetto’s Store Manager Colette O’Brien says that she has...
Read more
Business

City of Coronado Community Grant Program Applications Now Online

The City of Coronado is now accepting funding applications from local-serving nonprofits for Fiscal Year 2021/22.The purpose of the City’s grant program is to...
Read more
Business

The Coronado Flower Lady: Business is Steady, Ready for Valentine’s Day

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Valentine’s Day, look no further than The Coronado Flower Lady’s stand. It has been a part...
Read more
Business

People’s Need to Get Outside Helps Sustain Little Sam’s Rentals

You never know who will walk in the door at Little Sam’s Island and Beach Fun says owner Sam Frederick, who took over the...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Investing Through an Election

For investors, knowing some history about how elections have affected markets in the past may make them more able to stay the course with...
Read more
Business

Own A Small Business? This May Be Your Best Tax Move For 2020

If you own a successful small business or professional practice, it is not (yet) too late to make a last-minute move to save big...
Read more
Business

Stocks Skip Summer Vacation

The third quarter of 2020 marked the second consecutive quarter of the rapid and improbable global equity market recovery from the coronavirus lockdown lows...
Read more
Business

Investors’ Sense of SNOW

In Smilla’s Sense of Snow, a 1997 Danish thriller film based on Peter Hoeg’s novel of a similar name, heroine Smilla Jaspersen (played by...
Read more
Business

Understanding Stock Splits

by Peter Thoms, CFABig Day For Stock SplitsOn Monday, August 31st, two of the most high-profile companies in the world, Apple and Tesla, will...
Read more
Business

Market Thumbing Nose At Virus

by Peter Thoms, CFASo far this summer, stocks have continued their strong and improbable bounce-back since hitting their lows for the year on March...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.