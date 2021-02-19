Thursday, February 18, 2021
Ban on Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers Triggers Expensive Switch to Battery Powered

Effective January 1, 2021, the City of Coronado put a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers.

Beginning this year, the City of Coronado mandates that gardeners must use battery powered leaf blowers instead of traditional gas-powered blowers. While this new law is an important step in reducing both environmental and noise pollution, it has also placed a financial hardship on the dozens of gardeners who have maintained local lawns for decades.

One resident, Brad Willis, shared that he assisted his longtime gardener with the purchase of a battery-powered blower. But to fully gear-up with a backpack battery providing four to five hours of charge would cost almost $2,000, which is beyond what most gardeners can afford. Some local gardeners have increased their fees to help cover the costs of the new equipment.

Just two months in to the new ordinance, some have spent their precious resources to do the right thing and others continue using gas-powered blowers, either out of financial necessity or a dislike of the new ordinance.

According to the city, “The ordinance establishes penalties and enforcement procedures including a written courtesy warning to first-time offenders. Enforcement will be complaint-based and will be administered primarily by the Community Development Department, although the Police Department would also handle enforcement actions. Violators are expected to receive a written warning and a $100 fine for each subsequent violation.”

More information can be found here.

Coronado’s Gas-powered Leaf Blower Ban Begins January 1

