Monday, February 15, 2021
Goodwill Employment Center Career Advisors Available to Assist County Senior Citizens With Vaccine Appointments

By Managing Editor

Goodwill San Diego Community Employment Center Career Advisors are available to assist San Diego County senior citizens set up a vaccine appointment with local health centers.

Community Employment Centers by phone:

  • Chula Vista 619-207-0386
  • Escondido 760-739-0600
  • Oceanside 760-722-8582
  • Point Loma 619-225-9483
  • San Ysidro 619-271-3896
Available Monday through Friday from 9 am to 4 pm.

Goodwill Career Advisors want to provide San Diego senior citizens, 65 and older, with assistance securing a vaccine appointment. Many local seniors find themselves challenged by technology and access to technology. In an effort to simplify the appointment setting process, Career Advisors are available by phone to help.

Goodwill uses the revenue generated from the sale of donated goods at its retail stores, outlets and clearance center to fund job training programs, employment services, and community resources. Goodwill San Diego has been Making Good Happen since 1930. Visit sdgoodwill.org for more information.

 

Managing Editor
