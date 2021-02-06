Story Times and Museums Come Together for Coronado

- Advertisement -

In honor of Museum Month, Coronado Public Library will be leading Preschool Story Time from a different Balboa Park museum each week in February. Museums will include the San Diego Museum of Art, the San Diego Air and Space Museum, the San Diego Model Railroad Museum, and the San Diego Museum of Natural History.

“We want to give children the opportunity to visit the places they might be missing most due to the pandemic,” said Katia Graham, Children’s Librarian. “Our kids love the museums in San Diego, so why not merge those cultural attractions with literacy?”

Currently, the library is offering an A to Z story time series, meaning the librarian guides the preschool audience through a new letter of the alphabet each week using a combination of songs and stories. Graham explained, “The San Diego Museum of Art actually has a Rembrandt exhibition launching this month, which is perfect for our letter R story time!”

Letter S Story Time will take place from the San Diego Air and Space Museum (because “S” is for space), Letter T Story Time will be filmed at the San Diego Model Railroad Museum (because “T” is for train), and Letter U Story Time will wrap up the month at the San Diego Museum of Natural History (because “U” is for Utahraptor).

Graham makes the programs interactive, prompting kids with questions and often calling out the names of regular viewers. Preschool story time streams every Friday at 11 am on the Coronado Public Library’s Facebook page.

