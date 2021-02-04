County Urges Public To Have A COVID-Safe Super Bowl Sunday

- Advertisement -

Don’t let Super Bowl Sunday become Super Spreader Sunday. With Sunday’s big game on the horizon, San Diego County is asking for the public’s help to prevent Super Bowl parties from becoming super spreader events.

“The safest way to gather and celebrate the Super Bowl is virtually, or with people you live with,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “Local case numbers have been on a downward trend and we want to keep the region moving in the right direction toward the goal line.”

Suggestions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include decorating your home with your favorite team’s logo or colors, making appetizers and sharing recipes virtually with friends, and starting a text group to comment on the game or the halftime show.

If you choose to gather with those outside your household, keep a six feet distance and wear a mask; and refrain from shouting if you take off your mask to eat or drink.

County Updates

Cases, Hospitalizations and ICU Admissions:

1,598 cases were reported to the County on Feb. 3. The region’s total is now 242,616.

10,459 or 4.3% of all cases have required hospitalization.

1,477 or 0.6% of all cases and 14.1% of hospitalized cases had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

Deaths:

55 new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Feb. 3. The region’s total is 2,738.

21 women and 34 men died between Nov. 26 and Feb. 3.

Of the 55 new deaths reported that day, 22 people who died were 80 years or older, 14 people were in their 70s, 11 people were in their 60s, seven were in their 50s and one person was in their 40s.

54 had underlying medical conditions and one had medical history pending.