Thursday, February 4, 2021
CommunityCommunity News

County Urges Public To Have A COVID-Safe Super Bowl Sunday

By Managing Editor

 

Image by Julien Tromeur from Pixabay

- Advertisement -

Don’t let Super Bowl Sunday become Super Spreader Sunday. With Sunday’s big game on the horizon, San Diego County is asking for the public’s help to prevent Super Bowl parties from becoming super spreader events.

“The safest way to gather and celebrate the Super Bowl is virtually, or with people you live with,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “Local case numbers have been on a downward trend and we want to keep the region moving in the right direction toward the goal line.”

- Advertisement -

Suggestions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include decorating your home with your favorite team’s logo or colors, making appetizers and sharing recipes virtually with friends, and starting a text group to comment on the game or the halftime show.

If you choose to gather with those outside your household, keep a six feet distance and wear a mask; and refrain from shouting if you take off your mask to eat or drink.

County Updates

Cases, Hospitalizations and ICU Admissions:

  • 1,598 cases were reported to the County on Feb. 3. The region’s total is now 242,616.
  • 10,459 or 4.3% of all cases have required hospitalization.
  • 1,477 or 0.6% of all cases and 14.1% of hospitalized cases had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

Deaths:

  • 55 new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Feb. 3. The region’s total is 2,738.
  • 21 women and 34 men died between Nov. 26 and Feb. 3.
  • Of the 55 new deaths reported that day, 22 people who died were 80 years or older, 14 people were in their 70s, 11 people were in their 60s, seven were in their 50s and one person was in their 40s.
  • 54 had underlying medical conditions and one had medical history pending.
Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

A Valentine’s Day Craft for Everyone!

Coronado Recreation and Golf Services and the Cultural Arts Commission are bringing a number of special Valentine’s Day events to the community that will...
Read more
Community News

Democratic Club Hosts Geneviéve Jones-Wright

 On Saturday, January 30th, the Coronado Democratic Club hosted Geneviéve Jones-Wright, the Executive Director of Community Advocates for Just and Moral Governance aka MoGo...
Read more
Community News

County Only Vaccinating People 65 and Older Due to Number of Doses Available

While the state of California has expanded COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to all people in Phase 1B, San Diego County clinics for now are vaccinating...
Read more
Community News

Old Goats & Kids Who Care Receive Proclamation from City

Since the Old Goats and Kids Who Care started their Host a Hero - Help a Coronado Restaurant in December, they've worked with 80...
Read more
Community News

Vaccination Chaos Fuels the Push to Recall Gov. Newsom

By Angela Hart: ahart@kff.org, @ahartreportsThis story was produced by KHN, which publishes California Healthline, an editorially independent service of the California Health Care Foundation. This story also ran on Daily...
Read more
Community News

Strategies to Reduce Your Kids’ Pandemic Stress

Originally Published in The ConversationBy Amanda Sheffield Morris, Oklahoma State University and Jennifer Hays-Grudo, Oklahoma State UniversityParents are dealing with huge demands on their...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Jan. 29, 2021

https://youtu.be/NghIMNbmg3YSeveral storms have brought heavy rain and high winds to the region. Find out how the City is faring in the latest edition of...
Read more
Community News

Strategies to Reduce Your Kids’ Pandemic Stress

Originally Published in The ConversationBy Amanda Sheffield Morris, Oklahoma State University and Jennifer Hays-Grudo, Oklahoma State UniversityParents are dealing with huge demands on their...
Read more
Business

County Remains in Purple Tier but Some Restrictions Eased for Businesses

After seven weeks of closures resulting from California's Regional Stay Home Order, health officials announced today that restaurants, museums, theaters and other businesses can...
Read more
City of Coronado

City COVID-19 Update – State Lifts Regional Stay Home Order

State Lifts Regional Stay Home Order State health officials ended the Regional Stay at Home Order, lifting the order for all regions statewide, including the...
Read more
Education

CUSD Reopening Plans for February

Update from CUSD on reopening of on-campus learning: Thank you for your continued understanding and adaptability as we respond to ongoing changes which impact our...
Read more
Community News

City Prepares for Winter Storm, Sandbags Available to Residents

Gusty winds ahead of a looming storm have the National Weather Service calling this unusual weather pattern “wild January.”While the rain is certainly...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.