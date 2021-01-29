City Manager’s Weekly Update – Jan. 29, 2021

Several storms have brought heavy rain and high winds to the region. Find out how the City is faring in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

- Advertisement -

You can also read an update about the recently lifted Regional Stay Home Order and reopening of outdoor dining and hair and nail salons; the City’s vaccination site and its COVID-19 testing site; start of programming for the Community Read 2021; the Mathewson Park Playground reopening; and Hail and Cloud, this week’s Pets of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

- Advertisement -

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

- Advertisement -

…