Tuesday, January 26, 2021
MilitaryCommunityPeopleVideo

Army Colonel Cory Henry Awarded the Legion of Merit (video)

By Brad Willis

Coronado born and raised Cory Henry, son of Sally and Jim Zoll, was recently awarded the prestigious Legion of Merit by the U.S. Army. Cory recently returned to the U.S. and Brad Willis connected with him for this profile in courage.

The Legion of Merit (LOM) is a military award of the United States Armed Forces that is given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements.

 

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

 

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Brad Willis
Brad Willis
Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia. He has received national and international awards for compassionate journalism and for his war coverage. Brad is longtime Coronado resident who also Commissioner of Public Art for the City of Coronado. Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Coronado Author Tania Pryputniewicz Releases “Heart’s Compass Tarot” This Valentine’s Day

Coronado author, teacher, and tarot muse, Tania Pryputniewicz, is set to release her book Heart's Compass Tarot this Valentine's Day. Tania began to explore...
Read more
People

Meet Rocio Bunker: First 2021 Emerald Keeper of the Month!

As a lover of the ocean, Rocio Bunker runs along the bay and ocean with her eyes cast toward her beloved water looking for...
Read more
People

Marvin Heinze Appointed to Serve on National League of Cities’ Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee

Marvin Heinze, councilmember, City of Coronado has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2021 Energy, Environment and Natural Resources (EENR) Federal...
Read more
Community News

Busting the Five Most Common VA Loan Myths

A VA home loan is a $0-down mortgage option that is issued by private lenders and partially backed by the Department of Veterans Affairs...
Read more
Education

Coronado High Saddened by Loss of Employee Jorge “George” Supnet due to COVID-19

The Coronado school community was saddened to learn of the passing of Jorge Supnet, Coronado High School (CHS) custodian, on January 2, 2021 at...
Read more
Community News

EDCO Organic Recycling Program – Food Scraps & Yard Waste to Comingle in Green Bin

In early March, EDCO, Coronado's waste hauler, will launch an Organic Recycling Program to help reduce the amount of organic waste entering landfills. When...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Artist Profile & Holiday Message from Mark Ochenduszko, Landscape Photographer & Former City Manager

Mark Ochenduszko served as Coronado City Manager from 1999 to 2010. During his tenure the Community Center and new City Hall were built, our...
Read more
Entertainment

Holiday Song & Message from Phillip Lean (video)

Our Visual Storyteller Brad Willis has invited four of Coronado's most well-known minstrels to submit a holiday song and message to the community. In...
Read more
Community News

Crown Garden Club & CoSA Team Up to Create Christmas Chalk Art for All to Enjoy (video)

Visual Storyteller Brad Willis was on hand this morning as CoSA Ambassadors were creating festive chalk art on the Orange Avenue sidewalk at Spreckels...
Read more
Entertainment

Holiday Song & Message from Michael ‘Gonzo’ Gonzales (video)

Our Visual Storyteller Brad Willis has invited four of Coronado's most well-known minstrels to submit a holiday song and message to the community. In...
Read more
Entertainment

Holiday Song & Message from Ron Wheeler of Ron’s Garage Band (video)

Our Visual Storyteller Brad Willis has invited four of Coronado's most well-known minstrels to submit a holiday song and message to the community. In...
Read more
People

Giving Thanks by Giving Back – Thanksgiving Meals to the Monarch School (video)

They are giving thanks by giving back… Coronadoans are providing 600 Thanksgiving meals today across the bridge to the kids of the Monarch School,...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.