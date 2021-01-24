CUSD Reopening Plans for February

Update from CUSD on reopening of on-campus learning:

Thank you for your continued understanding and adaptability as we respond to ongoing changes which impact our district and the services we provide to our students. As you may be aware, last week the State of California Health and Human Services Agency released further guidance for school reopening. We believe that our efforts and phased reopening plan demonstrate a commitment to these new guidelines and also align with their intent. To date, we have not had one case of the virus being spread in our district.

Our phased reopening plan is set to resume on campus experiences across CUSD the week of February 1-5.

Students (TK-12) who opted to remain in our BRIDGE learning environment will continue with no changes.

Silver Strand and Village Elementary students who opted for in-person experiences will resume instruction in our AM/PM cohort model on Monday, February 1.

We will transition to the released Coronado Middle School plan on Monday, February 1.

The week of February 1-5, Coronado High School students will gradually phase into the released hybrid schedule by allowing students who opted to return to campus opportunities to do so one day that first week while receiving instruction via our Concurrent Curriculum Delivery (CCD) model the other four days. Students will be broken into four alpha groups, not two. Mr. Schmeichel will release the revised schedule to staff and families. Making this adjustment for the first week of February at CHS affords opportunities to provide instruction to stable and specific subsets of students as we transition into our full hybrid model. In doing so, we can best monitor social distancing requirements, adhere to health and safety measures, and reduce the number of students as we phase into hybrid learning on our largest campus. This will also provide additional time to introduce our rapid student COVID testing strategically across CUSD.

As always, our commitment to connect, challenge, and champion every child, every day will not waiver. We remain steadfast in our efforts to navigate these challenging times together. I would like to thank our whole community – parents, students and staff for their grace and understanding, our students for their resilience, and our dedicated staff for their flexibility throughout the pandemic.