Marvin Heinze Appointed to Serve on National League of Cities’ Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee

By Managing Editor

Marvin Heinze, councilmember, City of Coronado has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2021 Energy, Environment and Natural Resources (EENR) Federal Advocacy Committee. Heinze was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities. The appointment was announced by NLC President Kathy Maness, councilmember, Lexington, South Carolina.Marvin Heinze

Heinze indicated the importance of environmental issues to Coronado and the South Bay. “The National League of Cities has supported our efforts to sustain additional funding for the Border Water Infrastructure Protection Fund (BWIP). Through membership in this committee I will be able to advocate for improved federal government support for fixing the Tijuana River cross border pollution crisis.”

As a committee member, Heinze will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocating on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress, with the administration and at home.

“Our federal advocacy committees are the voices of what’s happening on the ground in our communities,” said Kathy Maness, councilmember of Lexington, South Carolina, and President of the National League of Cities (NLC). “I am proud to have Marvin Heinze join NLC’s EENR committee on behalf of his residents. Together with a team of local leaders from around the country, we will work to solve the most pressing challenges facing our communities.”

The leadership of this year’s committee will consist of Chair Ellen Smith, Councilmember, Oak Ridge, TN, Vice Chair Cindy Dyballa, Councilmember, Takoma Park, MD and Vice Chair Adrian Hernandez, Councilmember, Pearland, TX.

 

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

