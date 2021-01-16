Saturday, January 16, 2021
CommunityHistory

Rocks will Barricade a Repeat of History: The Coronado Historical Association Shares the History of Ocean Boulevard’s Seawall

By Coronado Historical Association

Men inspect the damage done to the Boulevard after much of it was washed away. 1905.
Coronado Historical Association Collection.

The recent damage to the Ocean Beach Pier caused by the high surf in San Diego brings to mind many of the photos in the Coronado Historical Association’s collection from over 100 years ago of a storm so strong that Ocean Boulevard itself was washed into the ocean. It was this storm that was the impetus for the addition of one of our most historically valuable and significant additions to our community’s environment, the rocks along Ocean Boulevard.

- Advertisement -

Every community, particularly one as unique and beautiful as ours, carries within itself special reminders of the past. Not just architecture. There are pieces of history that tell stories of who we were and how we lived as we move forward into our future. One of these monuments from long ago that creates the historic fabric and ambiance of our town is the rocks that line the shore of Ocean Boulevard. These great pieces of stone in many ways reflect Coronado itself as a steadfast community

The narrow beach exposed at low tide. Date unknown. Coronado Historical Association Collection.

- Advertisement -

At the turn of the 20th century, Ocean Boulevard didn’t have much in the way of a beach. A sheer cliff cut down to the water in high tide. A small sliver of a beach was enjoyed only at low tide. In fact, so few photos exist of this area prior to 1900 because bathers were more often found in the area just south of the Hotel del, along the site of Tent City and down the Silver Strand. Still, great homes were constructed along the boulevard overlooking the Pacific, for the location was too enticing to ignore. 

Water floods the road and property around 535 Ocean Blvd after the storm. 1905. Coronado Historical Association Collection.

The downside to living on paradise’s doorstep came on January 4 and February 18, 1905, when severe storms struck, doing great damage to both the north and south of the Hotel del Coronado. Winds and ocean waves played havoc with Ocean Boulevard, beating it with such tremendous force that the entire street was undermined. The damage was much more severe than the recent damage to the Ocean Beach Pier this month. 

Sandbags stacked to protect the Hotel del Coronado. 1905. Coronado Historical Association Collection.

Between storms, residents oversaw the placement of thirty thousand sandbags to prevent flooding into their homes. Each bag weighed around 200 pounds. However, this barrier proved ineffective. March storms continued to cause serious wave erosion; ultimately 110 feet of land was removed along Ocean Boulevard. The street itself washed away. The grand dream seemed to be gone. Two large residences on the boulevard were moved “inland” by their distraught owners. A pier in front of the Hotel del Coronado was destroyed.

Storm damage to the Hotel del Coronado’s Pier. 1905. Coronado Historical Association Collection

A man stands on temporary tracks beside a cart hauling rocks. C.1906-1907. Coronado Historical Association Collection.

By 1906, the community had come together to construct a rock wall along Ocean Boulevard. A long-lasting rock seawall was the solution to preventing water intrusion and soil erosion, much like sand dunes or other natural barriers along the coast. The rocks would help protect property by protecting inland areas by withstanding destructive winds and waves, and in some cases, redirecting them. Residents voted on a bond issue of $145,000 to finance the seawall project.

Workers stand around a crane as it lifts rocks into place. c.1906-1907. Coronado Historical Association Collection.

Over the next year, over 67 tons of rocks came from the nearby Sweetwater Valley, and were transported to Coronado via the Belt Line Railroad Train along the Silver Strand. Special tracks were then laid down the boulevard and the rocks rolled into place by hand and crane. The wall stretched from the hotel to the north end of the peninsula and began a protection that still lasts to this day. Slowly the sand would build up in front of the rocks, and today, with the aid of much dredging and depositing throughout the years, the rocks face one of California’s most beautiful beaches.

Wives watch returning ships from the rocks. 1924.
Coronado Historical Association Collection.

Over the years improvements have been made to the wall, such as in 1914 when the city spent $3,300 on improvements. Fortunately, the city trustees had created a “Seawall Fund,” which came from a levy of 10 cents on each $100 of property valuation, making possible any annually-needed repairs.

Remains of the harborette project of the 1920s. c. 1936. Coronado Historical Association Collection.

An addition of sorts was made to the rock wall in the 1920s when Coronado sought to establish an ocean landing Naval base along the shore. The location was advantageous because large battleships could anchor more easily in this location rather than at North Island. In 1924, the community quickly mobilized to approve funding and construction of a curved rock wall off of the Hotel del Coronado to create a harborette. The cities of San Diego and Coronado split the $150,000 cost to construct a C-shaped rock wall into the ocean. Coronado residents grew excited by this new economic prospect and geared up for an increase in land value as well as the construction of some 750 new homes for navy sailors. However, funding from San Diego soon fell short. In the early winter months of 1926, three storms hit Coronado beach and damaged the still unfinished harbor wall — the cost of the project’s completion increased by $50,000. San Diego ignored calls for more funding to finish the wall, and by 1926, the Coronado community ceased work on the rock wall extension. Today, sections of the abandoned C-shaped wall can be seen off the beach by the Hotel del Coronado. 

Men work on clean-up after storms. 1983. Coronado Historical Association Collection.

Additional storms have battered Ocean Boulevard but none produced as devastating effects as the 1905 storm, thanks to the seawall. In one instance in 1915, waves broke over the seawall and vast quantities of water ran down the new Ocean Boulevard pavement. George Sturges captured three big lobsters on his property and numerous fish. Pat Ingle Dowden remembered lobsters clinging to bushes in the gardens. All the spectators agreed, nonetheless, that the seawall had done an excellent job protecting boulevard property. 

A view down the seawall from the Hotel del Coronado turret. Date Unknown. Coronado Historical Association Collection.

The Coronado Historical Association’s mission is to be the primary center for education and stewardship of Coronado’s history. CHA’s collections include over 40,000 photographs, including many that are a reminder of why the rocks on Ocean Boulevard are historically and functionally valuable assets that create the historic ambiance of the community that we love today.

To learn more about Coronado’s history, including the history of the Ocean Boulevard rocks, visit www.coronadohistory.org, email cstokes@coronadohistory.org, or call 619-435-7242.

Excerpts and narrative from Gerry MacCartee, “Coronado: The Enchanted Island” (4th Edition), and the article “The Seawall” by Paloma Ronis von Helms, CHA Coronado High School Intern Spring 2020.

 

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Coronado Historical Associationhttps://coronadohistory.org/

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

CHA Supports Coronado Planning Commission Denial of Major Special Use Permit

 Dear Mayor Bailey and Councilmembers,The Coronado Historical Association (CHA) thanks you for your leadership and commitment to Coronado and its citizens. Coronado’s cultural and...
Read more
History

Tearing Down Racism or Erasing Our History?

Republished with permission of Edward Anthony Moore IIIThere has been a lot of debate about whether or not we should be tearing down statues...
Read more
Community News

GEM (Going the Extra Mile) Award Nominees Announced

The Annual GEM Award is truly a community award! Last year, the 2019 GEM Award was presented to Debi Boney of Boney’s Bayside Market...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Historical Association Temporary Closure

Dear Friends of the Coronado Historical Association,History is now. The Coronado Historical Association recognizes that today's current events have historic significance around the globe and...
Read more
History

“Dear Doc.” San Diego State Students and World War II (Jan. 10th Lecture Event)

Something special happened at San Diego State during World War II when professor Dr. Lauren Post asked his students who were sent to war...
Read more
Community News

30th Anniversary of the Fall of the Wall

Saturday, November 2 at 2 pm at Coronado Public Library Reunification, Freedom and Identification On 9 November 1989, Berlin was reunited. The Berlin Wall fell...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Coronado Historical Association Celebrates 50 Years

Notice anything different around town lately? If you've traveled down Orange near Tenth during the evening hours this past week, we hope you didn't...
Read more
History

Coronado Historical Association Gala Shares Vision of Community Togetherness

Thank You Coronado! Hawaiian dancers, Coronado History and living Spreckels family members were just part of the fun for all those who attended the Coronado...
Read more
History

Coronado Historical Association Hosts Kingston Trio Tribute by Lion Sons

More than 225 people gathered Saturday night at the Coronado Golf Course Clubhouse for a 1960s “flashback night” at a Coronado-centric music party honoring...
Read more
Uncategorized

‘Coronado Treasures Roadshow’ APPRAISAL EVENT–October 10th!!

Have a treasure just waiting to be discovered? Wondering about Grandma's ring, or that antique chair you found at a garage...
Read more
Uncategorized

Very Special (ticketed) Wine & Lecture THIS FRIDAY!

'Story of the San Salvador--Past & Present' Ray Ashley, Executive Director of the Maritime Museum of San Diego, will discuss the...
Read more
Uncategorized

Coronado Art Walk–THIS WEEKEND!!

10th Annual Coronado Art Walk  September 12 & 13 Beat the heat, bring a friend, and... ...stroll our own Coronado Art Walk,...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.