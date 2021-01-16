Saturday, January 16, 2021
Business

Post-Covid Rebound Brewing

Promoted Partner Content

By Orion Capital Management LLC

2020 was an inscrutable year for stocks. In a year of abject human and economic misery around the world, U.S. stocks turned in a shockingly good performance. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average was only up 7.25% for the year, the S&P 500 Index was up 16%. Virtually all of the gains notched in the market were the result of the surging technology sector as workers around the world outfitted their home offices and consumers used more online services than ever before. Remove the contribution from the tech sector and many stock indexes would be flat to down for the year.

Equities around the world followed a similar pattern to their American brethren—first a major plunge as covid began its initial spread in the first quarter, then a strong recovery as investors began to look ahead to vaccines and a global economic rebound in 2021. The Dow Jones World Index (excl. U.S.) returned 9.3% for the year, a robust performance.

- Advertisement -

Equites’ performance in 2020 should remind investors that the stock market and the economy don’t necessarily march together. In my 22 years of managing money, however, I can’t recall a period when the two were more at odds.

Orion Capital Management

Economy Will Come Back to Life in 2021

- Advertisement -

While no-one can predict the specific path and timeline of the coming economic recovery, we believe progress is likely to be sluggish in the first half of 2021 as the vaccination programs work through their early challenges. In the latter half of 2021, however, as the rate of inoculations increases, we expect to see a strong economic recovery, especially in the sectors most impacted by the pandemic, such as travel, leisure and restaurants.

Markets will also derive support from what is likely to be a strong fiscal response to the pandemic from the incoming Biden administration as well as continued support from the Federal Reserve, which has pledged to keep short term interest rates low until we are clear of the Covid crisis.

Two Headwinds

There are two notable headwinds for stocks as we begin 2021. First, as the incoming administration readies a $1.9 billion aid package for the economy, inflation may be starting to stir. Across a range of commodities and manufactured products, supplies are beginning to tighten and prices are beginning to firm. Bond yields have been inching up as investors, for the first time in a long time, begin to get a whiff of inflation. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, currently 1.09%, is at its highest level since March. Rates, should they continue to rise, will not only pressure returns from fixed income securities, but may also exert a gravitational pull on stocks’ high price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples.

Second, investor optimism is running hot. Americans opened more than ten million new brokerage accounts in 2020 and many first-time investors began to trade actively. When emotions run high, prices get skewed. Burgeoning investor enthusiasm certainly helped stock prices in 2020, but once enthusiasm is widespread, it becomes a challenge for stocks’ future performance. The signs of frothy markets are unmistakable: a hot IPO market, the proliferation of SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Companies), a roaring crypto-currency market and Wall Street analysts struggling to justify the current stock prices of the companies they cover.

We will be watching closely for more indications of an overheating market.

Please call or email if you would like to discuss your investment strategy.

You can also schedule a meeting with us here: Schedule with Us

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Orion Capital Management LLC
Orion Capital Management LLC

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Grant Program for Small Businesses Offered Through Coronado MainStreet

Coronado MainStreet is alerting Coronado business owners about a grant program for brick-and-mortar small businesses that operate in a Main Street America community. As small...
Read more
Business

Onsite Dining Restrictions Ignored by a Few Coronado Restaurants

The City of Coronado has been receiving complaints that a few Coronado restaurants are not complying with San Diego County's restrictions on onsite dining/seating....
Read more
Business

Coronado Brewing Announces Launch of Orange Avenue Shandy, A Juicy New Ale

Coronado Brewing Company kicks off its loaded 2021 release schedule with a brand-new innovative ale, Orange Avenue Shandy. Fans of Coronado Brewing will recognize...
Read more
Business

How Do New Year’s Gym Resolutions Look in 2021?

Arguably one of the most popular New Year's resolutions is getting back into the gym. But what does that look like this year? A...
Read more
Business

Martin Furniture Donates Desks to Help Students in Need

Never before has a home desk for students been such an important piece of furniture than with this year's at home distance learning model...
Read more
Business

Coronado Restaurants Recommend Their Most Delicious Dishes

We know you want to show your support to Coronado restaurants, especially when they are limited to offering only take-out service, but what to...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Investors’ Sense of SNOW

In Smilla’s Sense of Snow, a 1997 Danish thriller film based on Peter Hoeg’s novel of a similar name, heroine Smilla Jaspersen (played by...
Read more
Business

Understanding Stock Splits

by Peter Thoms, CFABig Day For Stock SplitsOn Monday, August 31st, two of the most high-profile companies in the world, Apple and Tesla, will...
Read more
Business

Market Thumbing Nose At Virus

by Peter Thoms, CFASo far this summer, stocks have continued their strong and improbable bounce-back since hitting their lows for the year on March...
Read more
Business

The Four Horsemen of Retirement, Part 3

by Jeff Rotherham, CFP®, MSAFP Defeating The Horsemen Part III of IIIThis is part three of a three-part series entitled, “The Four Horseman of Retirement Income”. In part...
Read more
Business

Vaccine Progress Buoys Investors

Investors Keeping Faith As confirmed virus cases continue to grow across the U.S., predominately on the West Coast and in the Sunbelt, investors seem to...
Read more
Business

The Four Horsemen of Retirement

This is part two of a three-part series entitled, “The Four Horsemen of Retirement.” In part one we introduced you to the Four Horsemen...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.