Saturday, January 2, 2021

City of Coronado

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update Dec. 31, 2020

By Managing Editor

See the Complete City Update HERE

City to Offer COVID-19 Testing Starting Jan. 4

Starting Jan. 4, the City will offer a COVID-19 testing site in Coronado which will be open to the general public every Monday and Thursday.

Testing will be held at the Coronado Club Room and Boathouse facility, 1985 Strand Way, and may be expanded if needed. Testing for COVID-19 is recognized by public health officials as a major factor in beating the pandemic, however, there are no options for the general public here. The City wants to make it as easy as possible for residents to get tested.

TO LEARN MORE, READ THE FULL UPDATE HERE

Regional Stay Home Order Extended Indefinitely

To help further stem the COVID-19 spread, state public health officials extended on Tuesday, Dec. 29, a Regional Stay Home Order issued earlier this month.

The order instructs Californians to stay at home as much as possible and to stop mixing between households. The order prohibits gatherings of any size, closes operations except for critical infrastructure and retail, and requires 100% masking and physical distancing.

The initial order went into effect on Dec. 6 and was to remain in effect for at least three weeks. Regions are eligible to come off the Regional Stay Home Order if their hospital Intensive Care Unit capacity projected four weeks out reaches 15%. Given the low availability of ICU beds in the Southern California region, which includes San Diego County, the order was extended until further notice.

TO LEARN MORE, READ THE FULL UPDATE HERE

Curbside Pick-up Spaces Reinstituted for Eateries

After the County of San Diego fell back into the most restrictive tier in November, when restaurants were required to move outdoors, the City offered curbside pickup spaces. Now that restaurants have been closed indefinitely for on-premises dining due to the Regional Stay Home order, the City has reinstituted the curbside pickup signs.

TO LEARN MORE, READ THE FULL UPDATE HERE

 

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

