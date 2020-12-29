Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Tuesday, December 29, 2020

FeaturedMilitary

Female CO Will Command Aircraft Carrier for First Time

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will assume command of USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), marking the first time a female commanding officer will lead the crew of one of the Navy's 11 nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.

By Managing Editor

Capt. Bauernschmidt poses for a roster photo. U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo (Released)

On December 18, 2020, the Navy announced that Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will assume command of USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) marking the first time a female commanding officer will lead the crew of one of the Navy’s 11 nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.

Bauernschmidt will take command of Lincoln this summer, upon completion of the nuclear power, aviation, and leadership training required of aircraft carrier COs.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to be selected,” said Bauernschmidt. “I love leading Sailors and I take that responsibility extremely seriously.”

Bauernschmidt was also the first woman to serve as the executive officer aboard an aircraft carrier, a position she held from September 2016 to January 2019, also on the Lincoln.

Bauernschmidt is a native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and graduated from the United Stated Naval Academy in May 1994, the first graduating class in which women were allowed to serve aboard combatant ships and aircraft.  She was designated as a Naval Aviator in 1996 and served with several helicopter squadrons throughout her career. She has previously commanded the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70 and amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD-22).

Managing Editor
