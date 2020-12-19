Get Your Ticket for CSF’s Opportunity Drawing for a State-of-the-Art Golf Cart

Need a great stocking stuffer or creative holiday gift? For the second consecutive year​, Willis Allen Real Estate is generously underwriting the Coronado Schools Foundation’s (CSF) opportunity drawing to win a brand-new 2021 Icon 6 Passenger Lifted Golf Cart valued at $14,000. All proceeds from sales benefit Coronado Public schools through Coronado Schools Foundation.

- Advertisement -

“Willis Allen Real Estate has consistently supported our local schools from team sports to scholarship opportunities….and this is throughout our County,” states Steve Kilgore, Coronado & Metro Branch Manager. “Now, we have relocated to the old Eagle offices, completely revitalized, with a continued commitment to Coronado and its excellent educational foundation for student success! Thanks, Coronado!!”

Equipped with all the bells and whistles, this state-of-the art golf cart features a custom Bluetooth sound system with upgraded speakers to play all your favorite tunes, undercarriage multicolor lighting with remote, and so much more. This vehicle was made available through San Diego Golf Cart Sales and Rentals, a premier golf cart dealership with showrooms located at 450 Pearl Street in La Jolla.

- Advertisement -

The winner of the golf cart will be drawn LIVE On-Air Wednesday, March 24th between 8:30-9pm at the annual CSF Telethon. Tune in at csfkids.org/telethon to see if you have the winning ticket!!!

Your participation helps us provide exceptional learning opportunities for our 3,100 students ​including choir, band, robotics, KCMS and more.

- Advertisement -

Opportunity tickets to win the golf cart are available at csfkids.org/golfcart. To enter, download the form and mail to 201 Sixth St, Coronado, CA 92118 or call CSF at 619-437-8059 ext. 5 and leave a message.

Ticket prices are as follows:

1 for $25.00,

5 for $100.00,

15 for $250 and

35 for $500.

Must be 18 years of age or older to enter.