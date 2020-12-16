Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Business

Give the “Gift of San Diego” or Be Part of the Gift

By Alyssa K. Burns

Gift of San Diego Original Basket, photo provided by Gift of San Diego

- Advertisement -

Gift of San Diego is a local business that rolled out in April of this year. Even with the looming pandemic, Marla Farrage and Melody Gillson knew they had something special. Gift of San Diego is a specialty gift basket service that guarantees all of their products are made or distributed in San Diego.

The idea came about when Melody heard from a homeowner at the Coronado Shores that guests were looking for something special, unique, and local, to celebrate birthdays or anniversaries. Melody has a special events background and brought in Marla, her friend of twenty years who has a business and finance background. Together they have both the experience and the creative drive for their venture. Currently, the small business allows Marla and Melody an outlet to explore their creativity and feel good about putting each basket together themselves. Marla shares their vision for 2021, “like most businesses, we hope it gets around by word of mouth. We plan to have steady orders and for it to expand across San Diego county.”

- Advertisement -

Gift of San Diego Welcome Basket Provided by Gift of San Diego

After beginning with specialty baskets, the pair then introduced welcome baskets. Many homeowners in Coronado rent out their homes or condos, like at the Coronado Shores, through online sites such as AirBnB or VRBO (per Coronado municipal code, rentals must be for no less than 26 consecutive days). Marla and Melody saw this as an opportunity to partner with Coronado businesses and provide their products for local home rental property management companies. Marla elaborates, “We love to partner with Coronado businesses and put a Coronado beer (for example) in the basket along with a brochure or offer for that company. It’s a win-win-win, we supply the baskets, and the businesses get customers. With guests staying for thirty days, they are likely to frequent Coronado businesses many times.” This also can elevate a guest’s experience in the rental, making them more likely to return or recommend their stay to others.

Gift of San Diego Puppy Love Basket. Photo Provided by Gift of San Diego

Another avenue Gift of San Diego promotes is Thank You baskets. “We have had a doctor’s office use us to send Thank You referral baskets to other doctors.” The possibilities are endless. Marla shares, “We are very very open to customizations, e-mail us!”

For template baskets, the best way to order is direct through the website. For Coronado deliveries, a three day lead time is best, four days to service greater San Diego. In addition to customers wanting to purchase baskets (for others or themselves!), Marla and Melody encourage local businesses to reach out to potentially have their products featured in a basket. “We want to help local businesses during the hard times, they need our support”.

Gift of San Diego • giftofsandiego@gmail.comFacebookGift of San Diego Website

 

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Alyssa K. Burns
Alyssa is a graduate of Coronado High School and was in the founding broadcast journalism class at CHS. She earned her BA in Communication from CSU East Bay and completed her MBA from CSU San Marcos. Her passion for writing and interest in the behind the scenes of business, leads her to write frequently about Coronado businesses. You can find Alyssa walking around the ferry landing with her husband and shih-tzu terrier or enjoying a cup of coffee at one of Coronado's favorite cafes.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Hakes Brothers Painting Launches Giveaway to Help Local Business

John Hakes, owner of Coronado-based, Hakes Brothers Painting, started a "giveaway" via Instagram to help local businesses through this virus-impacted holiday season.  Many local...
Read more
Business

Coronado Grocery Stores Stocked for Stay Home Order

The recent revised Southern California stay home order limits non-essential activities, but allows for essential activities such as grocery shopping. Coronado grocery stores are...
Read more
Business

Six Year-End Financial Tips

As the year winds down, there are a few things investors can do to get their finances bundled up. We’re all busy at this...
Read more
Business

Weekend Sidewalk Sale Boosts Coronado Business

First came Shop Small Saturday - the annual American Express and MainStreet tradition that shines a nationwide spotlight on independent retailers. Never have Coronado...
Read more
Business

Sweet Soles Wins Best Holiday Window Display

Sweet Soles have walked away with the top prize for Coronado’s Best Holiday Retail Window Display! The sophisticated design, best described as Christmas Couture, features...
Read more
Business

Artisans’ Alley Great for Vendors, Shoppers, and Music Program

After 48 years it’s hard to keep an event as amazing as Artisans' Alley down, and fortunately the organizers figured out a way to...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Coronado Roots Run Deep in Jazzercise

Judi Sheppard Missett started dance lessons in Coronado when she was two. This sparked her passion for dance, ultimately leading her to create Jazzercise...
Read more
Business

Coronado Residents Create Covid-19 Action Non-profit

What happens when you get an evacuated returned Peace Corps volunteer, a sports bar owner, and a grandmother together during a global pandemic? A...
Read more
Education

CUSD Board Candidate Stacy Keszei Firm on Positions

Coronado Unified School District governing board candidate Stacy Keszei is quick speaking and full of passion; and she stands by her opinion on today's...
Read more
Community News

Lamb’s Players Theatre, Act II Likely to Start in 2021

Lamb's Players Theatre has been closed since March, mid run of the musical Alice. When the show's run was cut short, the cast got...
Read more
People

Jack and Grace Creatively Raise Funds for CSF During Pandemic

Coronado kids Jack and Grace Elardo began their business Jack and Grace's Pop-Up Stand four years ago when they were in 3rd and 4th...
Read more
Business

The Little Club Awaits a Safe Reopening

While many businesses have suffered due to COVID-19, some have remained closed for an exorbitant amount of time. As discussed earlier this month, Village...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.