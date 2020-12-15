Hakes Brothers Painting Launches Giveaway to Help Local Business

John Hakes, owner of Coronado-based, Hakes Brothers Painting, started a “giveaway” via Instagram to help local businesses through this virus-impacted holiday season. Many local businesses are participating and John would like to invite locals and visitors to participate as well.
Here are the details:
Follow my page. Like this post and tag 2 friends or loved ones and comment your favorite Coronado shop or restaurant! Please only comment once. Only original comments excepted as entry so don’t reply to others for entry! Thank you so much!
John Hakes
Instagram.com/crowncitypropertysolutionsinc
Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times