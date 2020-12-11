Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Friday, December 11, 2020

Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
CommunityCommunity News

Record COVID-19 Cases Reported in San Diego as Total Surpasses 100K

Protect yourself and others. The virus is everywhere. People should not be out in public unless it is absolutely necessary. ~ Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer

By Managing Editor

A record 2,867 COVID-19 cases were reported Dec. 10, bringing the San Diego County region’s overall total to 102,466, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced today.

- Advertisement -

The new one-day total eclipses the previous record set on Dec. 4 when 2,287 cases were reported.

“The extremely high number of cases shows that San Diegans are not following the guidance we’ve given. Protect yourself and others. The virus is everywhere,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “Staying at home with people from your own household is a must. People should not be out in public unless it is absolutely necessary.”

- Advertisement -

Wooten reiterated San Diegans should not be having gatherings of any size since they are prohibited by the Regional Stay Home Order and are contributing to the spread of the virus.

Coronado COVID-19 cases as of December 10, 2020

She encouraged people to continue doing the following to prevent getting COVID-19 and passing it to others:

  • If you’re sick, stay home and isolate yourself from others.
  • If you need to be in public, you must use a face mask if you are close to people outside your household. The masks help prevent asymptomatic carriers from spreading the virus.
  • Maintain social distance from others.
  • Avoid crowded places to decrease your risk of exposure.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, throw it away and wash your hands.
  • Wash your hands properly and regularly or use hand sanitizer.
  • If you’re out and about and notice that a business is not following the health guidance, report them by calling (858) 694-2900 or emailing SafeReopeningComplianceTeam@sdcounty.ca.gov.

“Our actions matter and can impact our local hospitalizations and intensive care bed capacity,” Wooten said.

ICU Capacity and Stay Home Order:

  • The current ICU capacity for the Southern California region is now 6.2% and will be updated by the state daily.
  • The Regional Stay Home Order is now in effect and prohibits gatherings of any size with people from other households and adds restrictions for multiple sectors.
  • The order will last for at least three weeks or until the region’s ICU capacity meets or exceeds 15%. The order will be assessed by the state after the three-week period.

Community Setting Outbreaks:

  • 10 new community outbreaks were confirmed in San Diego County on Dec. 10: three in business settings, two in faith-based settings, two in restaurant/bar settings, one in a TK-12 school setting, one in a daycare/preschool/childcare setting and one in a food/beverage processing setting. In the past seven days (Dec. 4 through Dec. 10), 64 community outbreaks were confirmed.

 

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

A Look Behind the Scenes at Hotel del Coronado’s Construction & Renovation

As 2020 winds down we are filled with memories of the drastic changes the pandemic forced on businesses and individuals. The Hotel del Coronado...
Read more
Community News

COVID-19 Vaccine is Coming to San Diego with Phased Implementation

The novel coronavirus vaccine is expected to arrive in San Diego County soon. The Pfizer vaccine that's coming is administered via two shots in...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Local to Undertake 24-Hour Run to Raise Funds for ACEs Awareness

The run will begin at 8:00 am PST on December 22nd and finish at 8:00 am PST on the 23rd. To make a donation...
Read more
Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital COVID Update

As the number of COVID cases surges, healthcare professionals continue to diligently work on the frontline of this pandemic for what's been much longer...
Read more
Community News

CHS HOSA Club COVID Team Update

Submitted by the Coronado High School HOSA ClubHOSA is a fun club at Coronado High school that is open to all interested students. HOSA...
Read more
Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital Receives Planetree International Award of Excellence

Sharp Coronado Hospital has once again been awarded Gold Certification for Excellence in Person-Centered Care by Planetree International. This Person-Centered Care Certification® recognizes the...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital Receives Planetree International Award of Excellence

Sharp Coronado Hospital has once again been awarded Gold Certification for Excellence in Person-Centered Care by Planetree International. This Person-Centered Care Certification® recognizes the...
Read more
Community News

President Elect Biden Chooses CA Attorney General Becerra for Secretary of Health & Human Services

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.Let the political jockeying begin — again.With the surprise announcement Sunday...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Mayor Bailey Requests Governor to Reconsider Health Order

In a letter dated December 7, 2020, to California Governor Gavin Newsom, Coronado's Mayor Richard Bailey requests a reconsideration of the latest health order...
Read more
Dining

Host a Hero – Help a Coronado Restaurant

Due to COVID, the Old Goats and Kids Who Care have modified their annual salute to the wounded warriors for 2020 to include other...
Read more
Community News

Coronado in Southern California Region for New Stay Home Order

The Southern California intensive care unit (ICU) bed capacity has dropped below 15%, and the state will require San Diego County to implement the...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Dec. 4, 2020

https://youtu.be/K3O3r7iV0o0As the holidays approach and COVID-19 cases are still rising, health officials urge everyone to take precautions. Find out about what’s recommended to stay...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Thank You Coronado!

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike DonovanNow that the voter tally is essentially completed, I want to thank all the residents who helped me win reelection for...
Read more

Use Our Money to Improve Our Lives

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Barry & Susan AustinIn the Eagle last week, Councilmembers Heinze and Sandke asked for feedback about how some of our...
Read more

Election Integrity

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Frank CorahIt is vitally important in this contentious Presidential election that the American people, regardless of their political persuasion, trust the election...
Read more

Fate of The Ferry Landing Marketplace at Risk

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Marilyn FieldBad news for those who appreciate the quirky charms of The Ferry Landing Marketplace buildings: their fate is hanging in the...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

COVID-19 Vaccine is Coming to San Diego with Phased Implementation

The novel coronavirus vaccine is expected to arrive in San Diego County soon. The Pfizer vaccine that's coming is administered via two shots in...
Read more
Education

Coronado Schools Join No Place for Hate Program

The Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) has joined the national program, No Place for Hate, to combat bias and bullying in schools. No Place...
Read more
Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital COVID Update

As the number of COVID cases surges, healthcare professionals continue to diligently work on the frontline of this pandemic for what's been much longer...
Read more
Education

CUSD Suspends On-Campus Education for Remainder of 2020

Editor's Note:  This message was sent out on December 8th, from Superintendent Karl Mueller to parents of CUSD students.We are making the difficult but...
Read more
Dining

Host a Hero – Help a Coronado Restaurant

Due to COVID, the Old Goats and Kids Who Care have modified their annual salute to the wounded warriors for 2020 to include other...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.