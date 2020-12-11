Record COVID-19 Cases Reported in San Diego as Total Surpasses 100K

A record 2,867 COVID-19 cases were reported Dec. 10, bringing the San Diego County region’s overall total to 102,466, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced today.

- Advertisement -

The new one-day total eclipses the previous record set on Dec. 4 when 2,287 cases were reported.

“The extremely high number of cases shows that San Diegans are not following the guidance we’ve given. Protect yourself and others. The virus is everywhere,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “Staying at home with people from your own household is a must. People should not be out in public unless it is absolutely necessary.”

- Advertisement -

Wooten reiterated San Diegans should not be having gatherings of any size since they are prohibited by the Regional Stay Home Order and are contributing to the spread of the virus.

She encouraged people to continue doing the following to prevent getting COVID-19 and passing it to others:

If you’re sick, stay home and isolate yourself from others.

If you need to be in public, you must use a face mask if you are close to people outside your household. The masks help prevent asymptomatic carriers from spreading the virus.

Maintain social distance from others.

Avoid crowded places to decrease your risk of exposure.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, throw it away and wash your hands.

Wash your hands properly and regularly or use hand sanitizer.

If you’re out and about and notice that a business is not following the health guidance, report them by calling (858) 694-2900 or emailing SafeReopeningComplianceTeam@sdcounty.ca.gov.

“Our actions matter and can impact our local hospitalizations and intensive care bed capacity,” Wooten said.

ICU Capacity and Stay Home Order:

The current ICU capacity for the Southern California region is now 6.2% and will be updated by the state daily.

The Regional Stay Home Order is now in effect and prohibits gatherings of any size with people from other households and adds restrictions for multiple sectors.

The order will last for at least three weeks or until the region’s ICU capacity meets or exceeds 15%. The order will be assessed by the state after the three-week period.

Community Setting Outbreaks:

10 new community outbreaks were confirmed in San Diego County on Dec. 10: three in business settings, two in faith-based settings, two in restaurant/bar settings, one in a TK-12 school setting, one in a daycare/preschool/childcare setting and one in a food/beverage processing setting. In the past seven days (Dec. 4 through Dec. 10), 64 community outbreaks were confirmed.