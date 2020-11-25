Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holiday Haps
Coronado Election Results
Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Crime

Coronado Crime Report (November 14 through November 20)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Restraining Order Violation on B Avenue

Temporary restraining order was reported violated.

Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard

Injuries were reported.

Burglary at Central Liquor on Orange Avenue

Suspect shoplifted items. Total loss was unknown.

Vandalism at Coronado High School

Broken window was reported.

Vandalism on Alameda Boulevard

Victim reported vandalism to car.

Petty Theft on Alameda Boulevard

Victim reported wallet taken from truck.

Burglary on Orange Avenue

Victim reported burglary to locked vehicle. Golf bags and other items were taken.

Petty Theft at Coronado High School

Bike was reported stolen. It was unclear as to whether the bike was locked or unlocked.

Vandalism on North Caribe Cay Boulevard

Victim reported boat damaged and items stolen from storage where boat was located.

Disturbance on Orange Avenue

General disturbance was reported. Subject refused to leave restaurant.

Arrests:

11/14/2020: Displaying a Disabled Person Placard When not Applicable – Misdemeanor on 1st Street and D Avenue

22 year old female

11/14/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol With Additional Penalties and Sanctions – Felony on 2000 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

20 year old male

11/14/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol While on Probation – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of State Route 75

24 year old male

11/15/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 500 block of 3rd Street

51 year old male

11/16/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 200 block of I Avenue

28 year old male

11/16/2020: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 2nd Street

32 year old male

11/16/2020: Parole Violation – Felony on McCain Boulevard

36 year old male

11/17/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Loma Avenue

49 year old male

11/17/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Avenida De Las Arenas

54 year old female

11/19/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road and Subsequently Causing Injury – Felony on 2000 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

34 year old male

11/19/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Orange Avenue

22 year old female

11/20/2020: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Orange Avenue

36 year old male

11/20/2020: Involuntary Detainment Due to Mental Illness – Misdemeanor on 400 block of McCain Boulevard

22 year old female

Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

