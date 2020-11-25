Coronado Crime Report (November 14 through November 20)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Restraining Order Violation on B Avenue
Temporary restraining order was reported violated.
Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard
Injuries were reported.
Burglary at Central Liquor on Orange Avenue
Suspect shoplifted items. Total loss was unknown.
Vandalism at Coronado High School
Broken window was reported.
Vandalism on Alameda Boulevard
Victim reported vandalism to car.
Petty Theft on Alameda Boulevard
Victim reported wallet taken from truck.
Burglary on Orange Avenue
Victim reported burglary to locked vehicle. Golf bags and other items were taken.
Petty Theft at Coronado High School
Bike was reported stolen. It was unclear as to whether the bike was locked or unlocked.
Vandalism on North Caribe Cay Boulevard
Victim reported boat damaged and items stolen from storage where boat was located.
Disturbance on Orange Avenue
General disturbance was reported. Subject refused to leave restaurant.
Arrests:
11/14/2020: Displaying a Disabled Person Placard When not Applicable – Misdemeanor on 1st Street and D Avenue
22 year old female
11/14/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol With Additional Penalties and Sanctions – Felony on 2000 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
20 year old male
11/14/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol While on Probation – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of State Route 75
24 year old male
11/15/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 500 block of 3rd Street
51 year old male
11/16/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 200 block of I Avenue
28 year old male
11/16/2020: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 2nd Street
32 year old male
11/16/2020: Parole Violation – Felony on McCain Boulevard
36 year old male
11/17/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Loma Avenue
49 year old male
11/17/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Avenida De Las Arenas
54 year old female
11/19/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road and Subsequently Causing Injury – Felony on 2000 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
34 year old male
11/19/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Orange Avenue
22 year old female
11/20/2020: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Orange Avenue
36 year old male
11/20/2020: Involuntary Detainment Due to Mental Illness – Misdemeanor on 400 block of McCain Boulevard
22 year old female
