Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holiday Haps
Coronado Election Results
Monday, November 23, 2020

Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holiday Haps
Coronado Election Results
EducationCommunityPeople

Village Elementary Teacher Crystal Garner Named “Innovation in Education” Award Winner for November

By Coronado Schools Foundation

Village Elementary teacher Crystal Garner is the Kato Family “Innovation in Education” Award winner for November. A fifteen-year veteran of the Coronado Unified School District, she explains that the year 2020 has necessitated tremendous shifts in educational instruction and required adaptability in the classroom. “I absolutely love fifth graders,” Crystal exuberantly notes about the grade she teaches, commenting on how seamlessly her students have pivoted to the current cohort classroom model in place at Village Elementary.

Overseeing a classroom of 31 students, she explains that starting the school year remotely was admittedly a challenge. “It took a lot longer to get to know the kids,” Crystal confides, stressing that establishing personal connections with students is critical to creating a classroom environment where students are inspired to learn. “You don’t get that in a virtual environment,” she clarifies, unless you are adaptive and fully utilize the educational and technological tools at hand.

- Advertisement -

Crystal realized this last spring, when schools were first forced to close, so she immediately began researching technological resources she could employ. “I started researching various platforms and options,” she explains, “plus I reached out to experienced teachers from around the world to learn more from them.” She contacted educators as far away as Singapore and Hong Kong, joined Facebook forums and online groups, and enrolled in tutorials and trainings to understand the nuances as well as difficulties of remote learning. She also partnered with her colleagues at Village Elementary, reciprocally sharing insights about what they had learned.

“Prior to last spring, I’d never used Zoom before,” Crystal notes. But by the time her students returned in the fall, Crystal had spent countless hours taking webinars, researching methodologies, and testing the functionality of this virtual platform.  “I found that break-out rooms are a blessing,” Crystal explains, noting that early in the year she would purposefully ask students to meet with her in smaller groups, just to establish that sense of oneness. “I try to make them feel safe,” she stresses, noting that it takes individualized attention to build trust and rapport.

Shielded by masks and plexiglass screens, students in Crystal Garner’s fifth grade classroom at Village Elementary continue to benefit from one-on-one personalized attention as well as robust classroom discussions during their school day.

Now that students have returned to the classroom, convening in much smaller groups during morning and afternoon cohorts, her greatest challenge is trying to create a sense of normality. “Kids are craving normalcy,” she notes, “and creating that in a time that is far from normal isn’t easy.” Students sit behind plexiglass shields at individual desks, while wearing masks and maintaining social distance. That’s why she prioritizes classroom discussion while ensuring that every child’s voice is heard. Students use Flip Grids to showcase their work online, but dialogue frequently during their time together in class.

“Coming back to school has been fabulous,” Crystal exclaims, noting that the transition has gone very smoothly. “From the time my students walk in the door, they want to be doing something. They come into the room asking me, ‘What do we get to do today?’ They are truly eager to learn.”

One innovation that she has utilized for several years is a classroom blog to encourage not only in person, but also online communication. “The blog has proved to be an invaluable tool of communication during this time,” she explains. “I am so glad to have it!”

Perhaps her favorite classroom activity is “Picture Prompts” where the class is given an image and caption and each student is asked to write a story about it. “This helps make the writing process fun, and the students are anxious to share their work with others.”  What is particularly notable is that the students truly relish using pencil and paper to write, enjoying the break from their keyboard and screen.

When asked what advice she would give parents during this most unusual academic year, Crystal is quick to state, “Be patient with them.” She also stresses that it is okay to let children make mistakes, explaining that it is through the trial and error process that a child’s brain develops. Likewise, encourage independence with your child, and allow them to take ownership and responsibility. Finally, keep the lines of communication open between parents and teachers, while maintaining positivity in all conversations about school.

In reflecting on her goals for this particular year, Crystal confides, “I want the kids to come out of this and say WOW, that was a really great year. Even thought it was different, I want it to be great, especially since fifth grade is such a pivotal time in a child’s life … their last year of elementary school!”

Crystal is married to retired Navy Captain Randy Garner. Their children are both graduates of Coronado High School, Lindsay (CHS ’13) and Robert (CHS ’17). Crystal received her undergraduate degree in economics from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. She went on to earn both her teaching credential and a Master’s Degree in Education from National University.

 

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Coronado Schools Foundationhttp://csfkids.org
Through community involvement and support, Coronado Schools Foundation raises and manages funds to provide exceptional learning experiences for all Coronado Unified School District students. Coronado Schools Foundation envisions a public school community that provides students an opportunity to learn, thrive and reach their highest potential today and into their future.

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Giving Thanks by Giving Back – Thanksgiving Meals to the Monarch School (video)

They are giving thanks by giving back… Coronadoans are providing 600 Thanksgiving meals today across the bridge to the kids of the Monarch School,...
Read more
Education

Honoring Our Veterans: Coronado Middle School Virtually Celebrates Take a Vet to School Day

Veterans Day originated from Armistice Day, which commemorated the end of World War I on November 11, 1918. It was proclaimed a federal holiday...
Read more
Education

CHS HOSA Club Forms COVID Team

Submitted by the Coronado High School HOSA ClubHOSA is a club at Coronado High school that is fun and open to all interested students....
Read more
People

Thanksgiving Tradition Goes Virtual: Coronado Turkey Trot Spreads Cheer, Helps Save Young Lives at Rady Children’s Hospital

Gobble, gobble! The global pandemic might put a damper on some holiday celebrations, but there’s one tradition that’s going strong: The Coronado Turkey Trot....
Read more
Education

CUSD School Board Update: COVID-Learning, Equity Committee and Special Education

The Coronado School Board met on Thursday, November 12 at 4pm at District Offices, located at 201 Sixth Street, marking the last full school...
Read more
People

J.T. O’Sullivan: From NFL QB to Football Talent Evaluator

Being a quarterback in the National Football League (NFL) is a career that so many in this country grow up dreaming about - a...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

CSF Telethon Deemed a Success as Coronado Generosity Shines Even During the Most Challenging Times

Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) held their annual CSF Telethon May 6th, raising more than $150,000 for Coronado schools. Even during these uncertain times, the...
Read more
Community News

Don’t Miss the 2020 CSF Telethon – Wednesday, May 6 Online

Don’t miss the opportunity to connect, support and honor the Coronado community and watch a memorable class of 2020 student tribute during the CSF...
Read more
Education

Coming Together to Support the Community ~ Meet the Hosts of Coronado’s 2020 CSF Telethon

Coronado students, teachers, staff and community members will join together, virtually, to host the 2020 Coronado Schools Foundation’s (CSF) Telethon May 6th. In a...
Read more
Community News

The Show Will Go On! CSF Telethon Rescheduled for May 6

The 33rd annual Coronado Schools Foundation Telethon, originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 18th, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 6th from 5-9 pm. As...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Schools Foundation Telethon Slated for Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Coronado students and teachers will star in the 33rd annual Coronado Schools Foundation Telethon on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 5 to 9 pm...
Read more
Stage

More Than 40 Local Artists to Compete In Fourth Annual Coronado’s Talent

Tickets are on sale now for the fourth annual Coronado’s Talent on the main stage at the Coronado High School Theatre, Saturday, February 22,...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Election Integrity

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Frank CorahIt is vitally important in this contentious Presidential election that the American people, regardless of their political persuasion, trust the election...
Read more

Fate of The Ferry Landing Marketplace at Risk

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Marilyn FieldBad news for those who appreciate the quirky charms of The Ferry Landing Marketplace buildings: their fate is hanging in the...
Read more

This Isn’t Coronado

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonRecently Coronado has been in local news and national social media for a sad, shocking reason. Those who would not like...
Read more

Nick Kato for CUSD School Board 2020: Video Interviews

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick KatoHello Coronado! I’ve collected the various video interviews I’ve done with notable and well-respected members of the community. I’ve been so...
Read more

NEW STORIES

People

Giving Thanks by Giving Back – Thanksgiving Meals to the Monarch School (video)

They are giving thanks by giving back… Coronadoans are providing 600 Thanksgiving meals today across the bridge to the kids of the Monarch School,...
Read more
City of Coronado

Council Covers Parker Pump Station, Winn Room Upgrade, and Port Master Plan and More

The City Council meeting on November 17 started out on a positive virtual note with winners from the City of Coronado Recreation and Golf...
Read more
Community News

Nighttime Curfew Ordered for San Diego County, and Others in Purple Tier

The state has issued a limited curfew for all counties in the Purple Tier of its COVID-19 risk assessment system, which includes San Diego County.The curfew...
Read more
Education

Honoring Our Veterans: Coronado Middle School Virtually Celebrates Take a Vet to School Day

Veterans Day originated from Armistice Day, which commemorated the end of World War I on November 11, 1918. It was proclaimed a federal holiday...
Read more
Business

Danny’s Palm Bar & Grill Among Businesses that Received Cease and Desist Order from County

The County of San Diego sent out dozens of cease and desist orders to San Diego businesses that are not in compliance with county...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.