Vote for the 2021 Coronado Community Read Book by Dec. 14

The Coronado Public Library and Coronado Cultural Arts Commission ask the community to pick one of the five finalists as their choice for the fifth annual Coronado Community Read. The public may vote for the 2021 Coronado Community Read via the City’s new Comment Coronado website to select which book will be next year’s chosen title. Voting will take place through Dec. 14, 2020. The 2020 Community Read was The Library Book by Susan Orlean.

These 2021 titles to choose from are:

The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson

Born a Crime by Trevor Noah

Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendri

Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult

All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr