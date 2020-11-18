Trending: Election | Virus | Social Justice
Coronado Election Results
Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Coronado Election Results
Vote for the 2021 Coronado Community Read Book by Dec. 14

By Managing Editor

Image: City of Coronado

The Coronado Public Library and Coronado Cultural Arts Commission ask the community to pick one of the five finalists as their choice for the fifth annual Coronado Community Read. The public may vote for the 2021 Coronado Community Read via the City’s new Comment Coronado website to select which book will be next year’s chosen title. Voting will take place through Dec. 14, 2020. The 2020 Community Read was  The Library Book by Susan Orlean.

These 2021 titles to choose from are:

  • The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson
  • Born a Crime by Trevor Noah
  • Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendri
  • Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult
  • All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr

click here to vote

 

Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

