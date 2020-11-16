Trending: Election | Virus | Social Justice
Coronado Election Results
Monday, November 16, 2020

Trending: Election | Virus | Social Justice
Coronado Election Results
CommunityPeopleSports

Thanksgiving Tradition Goes Virtual: Coronado Turkey Trot Spreads Cheer, Helps Save Young Lives at Rady Children’s Hospital

By Christine Van Tuyl

Gobble, gobble! The global pandemic might put a damper on some holiday celebrations, but there’s one tradition that’s going strong: The Coronado Turkey Trot. Instead of one large, live event on Thanksgiving morning, this year, the event is virtual. Participants can run, walk, or bike their own 5k route between Wednesday, November 25 through Sunday, November 29. As always, proceeds benefit the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Development Services at Rady Children’s Hospital.

According to event organizers, the pandemic has thwarted many fundraising opportunities for Rady’s, which has significantly impacted the ability to fund hospital programs. For some people, like Coronado resident Breen Hardin, the event is personal.

- Advertisement -

“Rady’s became our second home when our daughter Evie was born at 31 weeks,” says Hardin, whose daughter, now two-and-a-half years old, was born with spina bifida. “She spent nine weeks in the NICU. It’s so hard to leave your baby after birth, but I knew she was exactly where she needed to be. The doctors and nurses took great care of her until she was ready to come home.”

Evie Hardin, this year's Turkey Trot ambassador
Evie Hardin, this year’s Turkey Trot ambassador, was born with spina bifida and spent nine weeks in NICU at Rady’s.

Hardin says that the Turkey Trot is a great way to give back and help support the 60-bed NICU at Rady’s. Registration is open at http://give.rchsd.org/goto/turkeytrot, with a suggested donation of $95. With registration, adults receive a 2020 Turkey Trot t-shirt, and kids get the legendary orange turkey hat. The week of Thanksgiving week, participants can find suggested routes on the Coronado Turkey Trot Facebook page, or, have fun coming up with your own!

Coronado Turkey Trot
A trio of turkeys from last year with the signature turkey visors.

The tradition of dressing up in costume is another fun way to make the event festive. This year, participants are encouraged to post photos on the Facebook page, for a chance to win a $100 gift card to the Henry. Judging the costume contest are Evie Harden, along with her two older sisters, Ellie and Eliza. The top fundraising team will win a pizza party donated by High Tide Bottle Shop & Kitchen.

Coronado Turkey Trot sponsors
Evie met both of the event’s Premier Sponsors, Coronado Fitness Club, and the Allan & Lyndsey Arendsee Family Foundation, in front High Tide Bottle Shop & Kitchen, a silver sponsor.

Hardin says the virtual aspect of this year’s event is special because anyone can participate, from anywhere in the world.

“We are a military family, so it’s been nice to have friends and family from all over the country join us,” says Hardin. “So be sure to share with your friends and family…even outside of Coronado. The more the merrier!”

Chris Foote, owner of the Coronado Fitness Club and a founding sponsor of the race since its inception, says that it’s very meaningful to support an organization that does so much good.

“Our daughter spent some time at Rady’s, and we were blown away by the organization,” says Foote. “This year, more than ever, it’s important to participate so we can impact more families, raise awareness and encourage charitable contributions.”

The NICU at Rady’s provides level 4 care, the highest designation available from the American Academy of Pediatrics. The NICU is a major referral center for the most critically ill newborns, many of whom suffer from severe heart and lung conditions or are born extremely premature. Fundraising dollars are spread across many departments, helping the hospital purchase cutting edge equipment, provide care for patients with little or no insurance, train staff members, conduct ground-breaking research, and more.

“Rady’s serves so many children and your donations—large or small—make a huge difference in their lives,” says Hardin. “2020 has been crazy for all of us, so let’s use this as an opportunity to do something positive and give back to a worthy cause. We all have so much to be thankful for. Coronado is the perfect location to get out with some friends and family and trot around!”

This year’s premier sponsors are the Coronado Fitness Club, and the Allan & Lyndsey Arendsee Family Foundation. The platinum sponsor is Swinerton Renewable Energy. Gold sponsors are California Water, the Hart Family, and silver sponsors are Coronado Psych, High Tide Bottle Shop and Kitchen, IB Pet, Ashley Ortega at CMB Mortgage, The QB School, Island Threads, the Peterson Family, the Rudowicz Family, the Goodfellow family, the Gaughran family, Sherry and Alex Calhoun, Becky and George Galdorisi, and Ginny and Peter Jensen.

Evie Hardin with her sisters
Evie with her sisters.

 

 

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Christine Van Tuylhttp://islandgirlblog.com/
Christine was born and raised in Texas, but moved to Coronado with her family as a teen in 1993. Although initially horrified by surfers, flannels and skateboards, she ultimately grew to love all things So-Cal. A graduate of UCSD, Christine got her first writing job on the KUSI ten o’clock news while simultaneously juggling a reporter position at the San Diego Community News Group. She worked as a public relations professional, a book editor, real estate professional, and a freelance writer before eventually succumbing to motherhood in 2008.A decade later, Christine resurfaced to start the Island Girl Blog, a Coronado lifestyle blog. In addition, she writes a monthly page for Crown City Magazine. Christine loves hanging out with her husband, Ian, and their two spirited daughters, Holland and Marley, who attend Village Elementary and Coronado Middle School. When she’s not working, you’ll find her practicing yoga, spilling coffee at school drop off, meeting friends for sushi, or sailing the Bay with her family and English Bulldog, Moshi. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Signing Day for CHS Senior Athletes

Coronado High School has many talented student athletes, some of whom choose to continue playing sports at the college level, and a select few...
Read more
People

J.T. O’Sullivan: From NFL QB to Football Talent Evaluator

Being a quarterback in the National Football League (NFL) is a career that so many in this country grow up dreaming about - a...
Read more
People

Surf Session at Coronado Shores with Shane Gillard (Video)

Shane Gillard, CHS sophomore and local surfer shredder, hit the Coronado Shores yesterday to enjoy his day off from school. The waves were on...
Read more
Sports

Coronado Swim Association Sends 10 Swimmers to Compete at the U.S. Open

Since returning to the pool this fall amidst the pandemic, Coronado Swim Association (CSA) along with their newly appointed Program Director and legendary...
Read more
People

Coronado Rotary Flags on the Avenue – Honoring America’s Veterans

On patriotic holidays our Coronado Rotarians are out in the early morning placing more than 180 American flags along the Orange Avenue median to...
Read more
Community News

Texas Congressman, Former Navy SEAL Comes Back to Coronado for Book Signing ~ Local Businesses Benefit

Congressman Dan Crenshaw, recently reelected for his second term in Texas's 2nd District, returned to Coronado on November 7 to hold a book signing...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

John Duncan Dreams Big: City Council Candidate Talks Housing, Beach Pollution, Tourism and Diversity

For John Duncan--who’s running for Coronado City Council--it was all a dream.In 2006, before he lived here full-time, Duncan rented a historic home on...
Read more
Education

CUSD Board Meeting: Bridge Learning, Equity Action Plan Updates; Board Members Push for Faster Reopening, More Transparency

The Coronado Unified School District Board meeting was held at the district offices on Thursday, September 10th at 4pm. The topic of the hour?...
Read more
Education

For School Board Candidate Whitney Antrim, Helping Others Through Conflict is a Way of Life

Whitney Antrim has a successful career as a Deputy Public Defender for the County of San Diego, a family with two young children, and...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council’s Undercover Overachiever: Mike Donovan Talks COVID-19, Traffic Calming, and City Housing Requirements

Mike Donovan—who seeks reelection for city council—isn’t one to brag. So, you might not know he attended the U.S. Naval Academy, got his masters...
Read more
Education

Nick Kato Rolls Up His Sleeves: School Board Candidate Talks Budget, Diversity, and Teacher Compensation

Nick Kato is new to town, but he’s not wasting any time getting to know people. In fact, he’s chatted up some of the...
Read more
City of Coronado

Tim Rohan Takes a Stand: City Council Candidate Talks COVID, Communication, and Cross-Border Sewage

“I’m not a politician,” says Tim Rohan, who moved to Coronado as a first-grader in 1961. “I have no higher political ambitions.”So why is...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Election Integrity

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Frank CorahIt is vitally important in this contentious Presidential election that the American people, regardless of their political persuasion, trust the election...
Read more

Fate of The Ferry Landing Marketplace at Risk

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Marilyn FieldBad news for those who appreciate the quirky charms of The Ferry Landing Marketplace buildings: their fate is hanging in the...
Read more

This Isn’t Coronado

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonRecently Coronado has been in local news and national social media for a sad, shocking reason. Those who would not like...
Read more

Nick Kato for CUSD School Board 2020: Video Interviews

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick KatoHello Coronado! I’ve collected the various video interviews I’ve done with notable and well-respected members of the community. I’ve been so...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Sports

Signing Day for CHS Senior Athletes

Coronado High School has many talented student athletes, some of whom choose to continue playing sports at the college level, and a select few...
Read more
Education

CUSD School Board Update: COVID-Learning, Equity Committee and Special Education

The Coronado School Board met on Thursday, November 12 at 4pm at District Offices, located at 201 Sixth Street, marking the last full school...
Read more
Community News

Purple Tier Restrictions to Start Saturday Nov. 14

After posting a case rate of more than 7 cases per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks, the state is placing San Diego County...
Read more
City of Coronado

Local Candidates Address Community Post Election

Coronado had a group of dedicated and talented candidates run for office in this 2020 election. Each of the candidates made it known that...
Read more
Community News

Texas Congressman, Former Navy SEAL Comes Back to Coronado for Book Signing ~ Local Businesses Benefit

Congressman Dan Crenshaw, recently reelected for his second term in Texas's 2nd District, returned to Coronado on November 7 to hold a book signing...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.