Trending: Election | Virus | Social Justice
Coronado Election Results
Saturday, November 14, 2020

Trending: Election | Virus | Social Justice
Coronado Election Results
CommunityCommunity News

Get The Key (Chain) To The City!

By Coronado Chamber of Commerce

Looking for a special gift for the Coronado-lover in your life? This exclusive, custom-designed Orange Ave keychain is the next best thing to having the keys to the City!

Commissioned by the Coronado Chamber of Commerce, this eye-catching gem features a retro-cute Orange Ave logo with a gold clip hook and stylish orange tassel.

- Advertisement -

“Not only is this keychain a great gift for you or a loved one, every purchase gives back to the local businesses that help make Orange Avenue such a special place to shop, dine and enjoy,” says Membership & Events Manager Rena Clancy, who originated this fun, fund-raising idea.

The quality keychains are $20 including tax and come with a sheer orange organza gift pouch. If you want a closer look, you are welcome to swing by the Chamber office at 1125 Tenth Street where you will find the keychains hanging from the branches of the sparkling white Christmas tree in the window. (Look out for the orange accents!)

Numbers are limited so if you would like to pocket this chic item, place your order today by calling (619) 435 9260 or emailing rena@coronadochamber.com.

 

 

 

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Coronado Chamber of Commercehttp://www.coronadochamber.com/

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Interactive Map Shows COVID-19 Case Rates for San Diego County by ZIP Code

The County of San Diego has launched a COVID-19 case rate map that shows how cities and communities are being impacted by the novel coronavirus.The...
Read more
Community News

“Welcome Aboard, Boris!” Emerald Keepers Partners with CYC to Skim the Bay

A small group gathered at Coronado Yacht Club (CYC) to welcome Boris, a newly installed marine skimmer, to the premises last Thursday morning....
Read more
Community News

Important Q&A on Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine

By Arthur Allen for Kaiser Health News November 11, 2020Pfizer’s announcement on Monday that its COVID-19 shot appears to keep nine in 10 people from...
Read more
Community News

Purple Tier Restrictions to Start Saturday Nov. 14

After posting a case rate of more than 7 cases per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks, the state is placing San Diego County...
Read more
Community News

Teens: On Voting and the 2020 Election

Talking about politics often leads to heated debates, especially with people's varying perspectives and deeply rooted beliefs. The 2020 election was one for the...
Read more
Community News

Texas Congressman, Former Navy SEAL Comes Back to Coronado for Book Signing ~ Local Businesses Benefit

Congressman Dan Crenshaw, recently reelected for his second term in Texas's 2nd District, returned to Coronado on November 7 to hold a book signing...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Calling all Coronado Canines – and Photographers!

Do you have a favorite photograph (or 20) of your pup enjoying the dog-friendly wonders of Coronado? Your Coronado Chamber of Commerce is inviting...
Read more
Business

City of Coronado Offers $2 Million in Loans to Local Businesses

One of Coronado’s distinguishing characteristics is our vibrant and eclectic downtown. Each small business that dots our commercial district represents one person’s dream made...
Read more
Dining

Score Even More Bingo Prizes With San Diego Loyal Soccer Club 

San Diego Loyal Soccer Club knows just how good it feels to have loyal supporters, and in turn they are showing their support for...
Read more
Business

Coronado Businesses: Submit Comments Regarding Local Business Lifeline Loan Program

Dear Coronado Business Community,I am writing about a proposal by the City for a Local Business Lifeline Loan Program. It will be discussed and...
Read more
Dining

Play Coronado Take-Out Bingo – New Card

Ding ding! Round 2 of Coronado Take-Out Bingo begins today with a brand new card featuring 16 local restaurants, cafes and delis offering a...
Read more
Business

Federal Loans Available Now for Small Businesses (VIDEO)

The federal CARES act offers numerous relief avenues for our small businesses. The two loan programs, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Election Integrity

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Frank CorahIt is vitally important in this contentious Presidential election that the American people, regardless of their political persuasion, trust the election...
Read more

Fate of The Ferry Landing Marketplace at Risk

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Marilyn FieldBad news for those who appreciate the quirky charms of The Ferry Landing Marketplace buildings: their fate is hanging in the...
Read more

This Isn’t Coronado

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonRecently Coronado has been in local news and national social media for a sad, shocking reason. Those who would not like...
Read more

Nick Kato for CUSD School Board 2020: Video Interviews

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick KatoHello Coronado! I’ve collected the various video interviews I’ve done with notable and well-respected members of the community. I’ve been so...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

Purple Tier Restrictions to Start Saturday Nov. 14

After posting a case rate of more than 7 cases per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks, the state is placing San Diego County...
Read more
City of Coronado

Local Candidates Address Community Post Election

Coronado had a group of dedicated and talented candidates run for office in this 2020 election. Each of the candidates made it known that...
Read more
Community News

Texas Congressman, Former Navy SEAL Comes Back to Coronado for Book Signing ~ Local Businesses Benefit

Congressman Dan Crenshaw, recently reelected for his second term in Texas's 2nd District, returned to Coronado on November 7 to hold a book signing...
Read more
Community News

Storm Grounds, Then Demolishes, “Age of Russia” Sailboat on Coronado Beach

2020 strikes again. A large racing sailboat became unmoored early Saturday morning during a storm. It then grounded at Coronado's Central Beach, just south...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Voters Pick Biden Over Trump in Early Results – Republican Candidate Picked in 1992-2016 Elections

Updated November 12, 2020 with San Diego County Registrar of Voters data.The Los Angeles Times launched an interactive "results map" that displays election results by...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.