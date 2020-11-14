Get The Key (Chain) To The City!

Looking for a special gift for the Coronado-lover in your life? This exclusive, custom-designed Orange Ave keychain is the next best thing to having the keys to the City!

Commissioned by the Coronado Chamber of Commerce, this eye-catching gem features a retro-cute Orange Ave logo with a gold clip hook and stylish orange tassel.

“Not only is this keychain a great gift for you or a loved one, every purchase gives back to the local businesses that help make Orange Avenue such a special place to shop, dine and enjoy,” says Membership & Events Manager Rena Clancy, who originated this fun, fund-raising idea.

The quality keychains are $20 including tax and come with a sheer orange organza gift pouch. If you want a closer look, you are welcome to swing by the Chamber office at 1125 Tenth Street where you will find the keychains hanging from the branches of the sparkling white Christmas tree in the window. (Look out for the orange accents!)

Numbers are limited so if you would like to pocket this chic item, place your order today by calling (619) 435 9260 or emailing rena@coronadochamber.com.