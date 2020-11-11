Coronado Swim Association Sends 10 Swimmers to Compete at the U.S. Open

Since returning to the pool this fall amidst the pandemic, Coronado Swim Association (CSA) along with their newly appointed Program Director and legendary swim coach David Marsh, former 2016 Women’s US Olympic Head Coach, will be sending 10 swimmers to compete in the U.S. Open scheduled to take place Nov 12 in Irvine, California.

Nine of the athletes include swimmers currently training on CSA’s College Contingency Team (CCT). CSA’s CCT is composed of college swimmers from around the country who moved to Coronado to train with CSA as the premier training option while their college programs paused during the COVID pandemic. These swimmers have come from top colleges including Harvard, Southern Methodist University, Princeton, Brown, Columbia, University of Minnesota, Williams College, Denison and Biola University.

The other swimmer is one of CSA’s high school seniors, Katheryn Lund, the youngest of the group to be competing this weekend at the U.S. Open. Lund has already committed to UCLA’s class of 2025.

“We are very proud of the program we are building here in Coronado,” said Coach Marsh, Team Elite Head Coach and CSA’s Program Director. “Our College Contingency athletes have done a tremendous job staying focused and training since their arrival in September. We are excited to watch their growth as we prepare for the Olympic Trials in June of 2021.”

President of CSA, Peter McVey said, “The program is moving in an incredible direction. We couldn’t be more thrilled with the growth of the program. All our athletes have done a wonderful job this season. We cannot wait to see how many of our athletes represent Coronado in the U.S. Olympic Trials.”

Helping to foster well-rounded excellence, Coronado Swim Association – Team Elite believes in providing a technique-focused swimming environment that encourages its athletes to reach their full potential, both in and out of the pool. For more information and to contact CSA visit their website www.swimcoronado.org or you can follow CSA on INSTAGRAM @swimcoronado or on Facebook @coronadoswimming.

About Coronado Swim Association:

Coronado Swim Association (CSA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit competitive swim team and a proud member of the USA Swimming organization. Since 1963, CSA’s professional coaching staff has offered unmatched technical instruction and year-round training for all ages, from beginner to elite level swimmers. Catering to Coronado and its surrounding neighborhoods, CSA prides itself on providing an atmosphere that inspires character, excellence, and confidence. In Fall of 2020 CSA partnered with a La Jolla based program Team Elite Stingrays, giving CSA a southern and northern training program, forging Coronado Swim Association-Team Elite as the premier swimming program in all of San Diego.